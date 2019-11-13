Camila Cabello Just Revealed The Inspirational Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

Camila Cabello has opened up about the meaning behind a new tattoo she underwent alongside Shawn Mendes.

The couple both underwent inkings on the same day, with Shawn opting for the letter “a” on the back of his ear, while Camila chose an intricate design of the phrase “it’s a mystery” on her little finger.

The tattoos were both designed by Los Angeles based artist Kane Navasard, with Camila now explaining how much that simple phrase really meant to her.

“The natural condition is one of insurmountable obstacles on the road to imminent disaster.”

“So what do we do?”

“Nothing. Strangely enough, it all turns out well.”

“How?”

“I don’t know. It’s a mystery.”

From one of my favorite movies of all time, Shakespeare in love 🌹

She added: “Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought i would need for the rest of my life.

“Long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does.”

Shawmila fans have been trying to connect this quote to the story of their relationship, but most people seem to think it’s simply a nod to her upcoming album Romance and the OG titan of love, Shakespeare himself.