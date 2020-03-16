Shawn Mendes

Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy

The internet hoax has fooled a lot of people

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 10:10

Celebrities are being duped by fake videos of people in Italy singing their songs from quarantined neighbourhoods.

The country is currently in lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus. Inspiring videos of Italians singing from their balconies have since been overtaken by stan Twitter.

Fans of Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Madonna, and Cheryl have edited the original videos alongside audio from each of the artist’s live concerts.

The clips have gone viral online, with the musician's themselves believing that the Italians have found solace in their music.

Katy was the first to fall for the hoax, retweeting a video set to her song ‘Roar’ alongside the comment: “You cannot break the human spirit.” 

Madonna shared a similarly faked clip of the crowd singing her song ‘I Rise’, writing: “Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!!”

Even Shawn fell victim to the trick after stumbling across an edit set to his song, ‘Treat You Better.’ The 21-year-old posted a screenshot of the clip on Instagram Stories alongside the comment, “wow.”

Instagram/ShawnMendes

This comes as celebrities including Ariana Grande, Hayley Kiyoko, and Taylor Swift have urged fans to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. 

They’ve told their followers to stay inside as much as possible and to think of vulnerable people, including the elderly and immunocompromised, who are at a higher risk of experiencing complications due to the virus.

 

Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
