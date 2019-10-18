Shawn Mendes

Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video

Why else would he erase the clip?

Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:00


Shawn Mendes has deleted that hilarious video of him kissing girlfriend Camila Cabello and some fans have already jumped to the conclusion that there might be trouble in paradise.

For anyone who’s been living under a rock, the couple recently uploaded an intense video of themselves kissing as a way to shut down the trolls who criticised their relationship online.

Getty

It now looks like Shawn has had a change of heart about the joke. Fans noticed that he’s scrolled back through his feed and deleted all signs of the video: “Noooo why did shawn delete the kissing video it was iconic djdjdj,” one person responded.

Another said: “Why did Shawn delete the fish kiss video off his insta??? That was literally the only post he’s made of Camila and him since they’ve started dating,” as more people defended them against the inevitable break-up rumours.

One stan said: “Not people thinking because s deleted the video they broke up. as if shawn really waited 5 years just for them to date for 3 months, yall want them to break up so bad and its showing ma."

The good news is that Shawn still has a photo on his Instagram page of himself and Camila looking cosy AF at the MTV VMAs.

Getty Images

Just recently, he opened up about a typical date with her during a fan Q&A as Camila gushed: “I have known him for such a long time and he just feels like home to me so I'm really happy."

We’re marking this one down as a false alarm.

