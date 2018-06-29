Shawn Mendes

Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram

This upsets us on many levels.

Friday, June 29, 2018 - 10:39

Hailey Baldwin has taken the brutal steps to erasing Shawn Mendes from her life, and we are anything but here for it.

The model, who attended the Met Gala with Shawn just last month, has removed all pics of her and the Canadian singer from her Insta for reasons we may never know.

The most obvious of motives for the drastic move would be that she’s since started to date Justin Bieber again, and some fans have been calling her out for being a young person who dates.

Because heaven forbid a young woman have both a guy friend and a boyfriend at the same time, as we've heard that could cause the world to implode.

It's not even ever been reported that Shawley were an offiicial item, with Shawn’s comments on the potential new romance for his friend coming as no surprise.

‘I don't know if they're dating or not,' he told eTalk, adding: 'I love them both. They're both really awesome people.' Now there’s a neutral answer if we ever did see one.

It’s also important to note that Shawn has not returned the favour by deleting the pic of them both on his account, neither has he unfollowed her on other platforms. So let’s just hope it was a mysterious hack and Hailey isn't listening to the trolls.

Though it's not like their fans are enjoying it either.

Hey Shawn, we're here if you need a hug or a biscuit.

