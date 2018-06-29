Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram

Hailey Baldwin has taken the brutal steps to erasing Shawn Mendes from her life, and we are anything but here for it.

The model, who attended the Met Gala with Shawn just last month, has removed all pics of her and the Canadian singer from her Insta for reasons we may never know.

The most obvious of motives for the drastic move would be that she’s since started to date Justin Bieber again, and some fans have been calling her out for being a young person who dates.

Because heaven forbid a young woman have both a guy friend and a boyfriend at the same time, as we've heard that could cause the world to implode.

It's not even ever been reported that Shawley were an offiicial item, with Shawn’s comments on the potential new romance for his friend coming as no surprise.

‘I don't know if they're dating or not,' he told eTalk, adding: 'I love them both. They're both really awesome people.' Now there’s a neutral answer if we ever did see one.

It’s also important to note that Shawn has not returned the favour by deleting the pic of them both on his account, neither has he unfollowed her on other platforms. So let’s just hope it was a mysterious hack and Hailey isn't listening to the trolls.

Though it's not like their fans are enjoying it either.

I just saw that Hailey deleted her pics on insta with Shawn at the Gala and cropped him out...and that’s the tea — shawn (@TheMendesUpdate) June 25, 2018

just to clear things out, hailey deleted her pictures with shawn bc she was getting slut shamed left and right. if y’all didn’t read the comments then please stfu and stop making your own theories about the situation smh — myra (@biebersarreaga) June 25, 2018

GUYS WHAT THE HELL WHY DID HAILEY AND SHAWN BREAK UP AND WHY IS SHE WITH JUSTIN SJDJDNS EXPLAIN — hope loves sarah :) (@itsokhope) June 29, 2018

Hey Shawn, we're here if you need a hug or a biscuit.