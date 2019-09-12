Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially broke the internet yesterday after posting the most unexpected video of themselves sloppily kissing online.

The couple shared the clip as a way to shut down trolls who had previously criticised their smooching technique. The video soon went viral, with both fans and celebrities leaving comments beneath the iconic upload.

One person who had a lot of feelings about the video is Justin Bieber, who spoke for the entire population when he branded Shawn and Camila “f***ing weird” in the best way possible for even ~thinking~ about posting the clip.

"U guys are f**kin weird. And I like it," he commented.

Instagram

Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin are currently celebrating their first wedding anniversary while making plans for a second ceremony that’s set to go down later this month on September 30th.

The couple had initially intended to hold the epic bash earlier this year, but put their plans on hold while Justin dealt with some mental health issues.

Instagram/kahleabaldwin

As for Shamila, Camila recently told Elle Magazine: “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first I really experienced falling in love with another person.

She added: “I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

Fingers crossed Shawn and Camila have done enough to bag an invite to the second ceremony.