New Music Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, David Guetta

Panic! at the Disco, Kacey Musgraves and Chloe x Halle are also back with new music...

Friday, March 23, 2018 - 13:06

Singles

Shawn Mendes - 'In My Blood', 'Lost In Japan'

In My Blood

Lost In Japan

Shawn Mendes is back with not one but two new singles. 'In My Blood' is a phenomenal anthem about overcoming personal demons and 'Lost In Japan' is a funky number reminiscent of early Justin Timberlake. A stunning return by one of music's biggest stars.

Kacey Musgraves - 'High Horse'

High Horse

Kacey Musgraves has a knack for creating perfectly crafted country songs that remain with you long after you first listen to them and 'High Horse' is no different. That is except for the fact that it combines Kacey's country twang with disco production. A moment.

Panic! At the Disco - 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)'

Say Amen (Saturday Night)

The pop-punk icons are ready to take over the charts again. 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' is a rousing call to arms in honour of the weekend and it is up there with Panic!'s best work. Not only that but it features the vocal performance of Brendon Urie's career.

AJ Tracey - 'Mimi'

Mimi

AJ Tracey may only be 24 but he is already one of the most exciting grime artists out there. 'Mimi' puts his talent front and centre as he raps about his rise to the top. It's his most commercial release to date without losing any of the bite that made him a star.

Sigeol - 'Amber'

Amber

'Amber' is Sigeol at his most captivating. It's the first single to come from The Tape, a collection of music by some of the UK's most exciting names today including Avelino, Kojo Funds, Ms Banks, Ofb & 23. This could be one of the best albums of the year.

Amara La Negra - 'Insecure'

Insecure

After gaining legions of fans on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, Amara is ready to take over the world with her music. 'Insecure' is an impeccable single about a dysfunctional relationship that deserves to make Amara's name known internationally. It is sublime.

David Guetta & Sia - 'Flames'

Flames

David Guetta and Sia never fail to produce chart-ready bangers and 'Flames' could become their biggest collaboration yet.

WSTRN - 'Love Struck (feat. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi)'

Love Struck (feat. Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi)

WSTRN team up with Nigerian pop royalty for an instantly memorable afrobeats bop about being head over heels in love.

San Holo - 'Right Here, Right Now (feat. Taska Black)

Right Here, Right Now

'San Holo and Taska Black are two of the most interesting producers in music and this dreamy electronic ditty is stunning.

Thirty Seconds to Mars - 'One Track Mind (feat. A$AP Rocky)'

One Track Mind (feat. A$AP Rocky)

Thirty Seconds to Mars and A$AP Rocky may seem like an unlikely duo but they are the perfect match on this trippy hit.

Bazzi - 'Honest'

Honest

Bazzi may still be taking over the charts with 'Mine' right now but 'Honest' proves that he has more great singles in him.

Steve Angello - 'Nothing Scares Me More (feat. Sam Martin)'

Nothing Scares Me Anymore

Sam Martin has one of the most distinctive tones in music and Steve Angello puts it to great use on his latest banger.

 

MJ Cole & Kojey Radical - 'Soak It Up'

Soak It Up

Another next level collaboration this week. Kojey Radical shines over MJ Cole's silky smooth production.

Yung Fume, Zaytovan - 'Never Had (feat. JME)'

Never Had (feat. JME)

Yung Fume and JME trade some of the best bars of 2018 on this Zaytoven produced banger.

Kodaline - 'Follow Your Fire'

Follow Your Fire

Kodaline kick off their new era with a hands in the air relatable anthem.

Albums

Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright

The Kids Are Alright

Chloe x Halle are unmatched when it comes to harmonies, melodies and writing songs that sound ethereal but not out of touch. The Kids Are Alright sees the sister duo hone their skills and then some on one of the standout records of the year so far.

George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's

Staying at Tamara's

George Ezra broke records with his debut album and, judging by how good it is, Staying at Tamara's could do the same.

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Sex & Cigarettes

Toni returns with eight tracks of perfection and her iconic voice sounds just as amazing as it did when she debuted.

Diplo - California - EP

California

Diplo gathers some of the most talented stars in music for a laidback EP ready-made for the summer.

Words: Sam Prance

