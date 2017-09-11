Shawn Mendes’ 10 Best Vines Ever
Before he became a superstar, he captured millions of hearts in six seconds...
He might be one of the biggest stars in music right now but Shawn Mendes got his first taste of fame with Vine.
Starting out at 14 years old, the 'Mercy' singer mastered the six-second video format and quickly built a huge fan base thanks to his incredible voice, guitar-playing covers and goofy personality.
His Vine channel accumulated over 500,000,000 loops (views) - a.k.a half a BILLION! - in less than four years before the app shut down in January this year, making him one of the biggest Viners ever.
Before his anticipated MTV Unplugged session airs later this week, let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit the clips that made us fall in love...
The first to hit one million loops
With that voice, we can understand why.
The Ed Sheeran cover that changed everything
The first of many...
When he showed how high he could sing and everyone lost it
I mean... that voice is unreal!
Frozen never sounded so good
Elsa could never.
When he started hitting 7 million loops for 6 seconds of singing
Somehow nobody cares about my home sing-alongs?
Back to Ed Sheeran
Little did Shawn know his idol would join him onstage for a duet just a few years later.
The Sam Smith cover that stole our hearts
The black and white filter just makes it even more emotional, doesn't it?
Vine inception
Shawn covering Vine's favourite couple, Us The Duo, for some Vine on Vine love.
Just Shake It Off
This Vine caught the attention of a certain Miss Taylor Swift, who later revealed herself as a fan when she brought Shawn onstage with her during her 1989 World Tour. Crazy!
The Last Song
Shawn's cover of Adele's 'Hello' was one of his last Vine covers before he moved onto his own music... V emotional.
Do not miss Shawn Mendes: Unplugged when it premieres this Saturday, 16th September, at 6pm on MTV Music.
By Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH SHAWN MENDES PERFORM AT THE 2017 MTV VMAs