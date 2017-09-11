Shawn Mendes’ 10 Best Vines Ever

He might be one of the biggest stars in music right now but Shawn Mendes got his first taste of fame with Vine.

Starting out at 14 years old, the 'Mercy' singer mastered the six-second video format and quickly built a huge fan base thanks to his incredible voice, guitar-playing covers and goofy personality.

His Vine channel accumulated over 500,000,000 loops (views) - a.k.a half a BILLION! - in less than four years before the app shut down in January this year, making him one of the biggest Viners ever.

Before his anticipated MTV Unplugged session airs later this week, let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit the clips that made us fall in love...

The first to hit one million loops

With that voice, we can understand why.

The Ed Sheeran cover that changed everything

DRUNK. Tell me what songs you guys wanna hear!! 😃😃❤❤#lyall https://t.co/LsXSG3JxXa — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 4, 2013

The first of many...

When he showed how high he could sing and everyone lost it

I mean... that voice is unreal!

Frozen never sounded so good

Elsa could never.

When he started hitting 7 million loops for 6 seconds of singing

Somehow nobody cares about my home sing-alongs?

Back to Ed Sheeran

Little did Shawn know his idol would join him onstage for a duet just a few years later.

The Sam Smith cover that stole our hearts

The black and white filter just makes it even more emotional, doesn't it?

Vine inception

Shawn covering Vine's favourite couple, Us The Duo, for some Vine on Vine love.

Just Shake It Off

This Vine caught the attention of a certain Miss Taylor Swift, who later revealed herself as a fan when she brought Shawn onstage with her during her 1989 World Tour. Crazy!

The Last Song

Shawn's cover of Adele's 'Hello' was one of his last Vine covers before he moved onto his own music... V emotional.

Ross McNeilage

