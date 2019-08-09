Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Look Adorable As They Celebrate His 21st Birthday

How cute do they look together!?

Friday, August 9, 2019 - 09:41


Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been fuelling more romance rumours after they were spotted on a cute walk together in New York City.

The rumoured couple were pictured having a chill day in celebration of the singer’s 21st birthday, with eyewitnesses saying they appeared relaxed, giggly, and energetic in each other's company.

Shawn wore a white unbuttoned shirt with patchwork detail alongside a pair of stonewashed jeans, as Camila looked cuter than ever in a beige co-ord set coupled with a yellow floral shrug and some cute wedge sandals.

An eyewitness told E! that the 22-year-old was "giggly and kinda all over Shawn. She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone.

"Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot.”

This comes after the 'Senorita' singer played it coy when she opened up about their collaboration to Variety: “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you."

An insider previously told E! News that their romance is hotting up quickly.

"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have. They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."

It’s official. We love them. 




