Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab

They ARE going to try.

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 15:13

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan would no doubt equal pop perfection.

The two singer/songwriters' fans have been edging on at the boys to finally put their talents together and create something beautiful for them to listen to, and it seems as though the pair are finally listening.

It all started when a fan tweeted Niall asking if they [his fans] would ever be given a song with Shawn:

Niall then replied to fan, admitting that they would ‘try’.

But this ‘try’ was not the confirmation we needed. So one man chose to step up and give the fans the honesty they deserved.

Shawn, being the angel he is and deliverer of the greatest news, replied to the fan telling them that the duo WILL be giving them a collab:

With Horan having recently announced a feature on Julia Michaels next mini-album and Mendes reaching out to Matty Healy of The 1975 for which fans are conspiring could also be a potential collab, it seems as though the two are giving their listeners everything they could dream of this year- and a duet between the pair would be the icing on the cake.

We can only hope that the pair is serious about the collab, because our hearts are now set on these two dream boys coming together and delivering us the bop of the year.

