Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab

I saw you on a Sunday in a cafe

And all you did was look my way

And my heart started to race

And my hands started to shake, yeah

I heard you asked about me through a friend

My adrenaline kicked in

'Cause I've been asking about you too

And now we're out here in this room



(I get a little bit nervous around you)

(Get a little bit stressed out)

(When I think about you)

(Get a little excited)

(Baby, when I think about you, yeah)



(Talk a little too much) I talk a little too much, (around you) yeah

(Get a little self conscious) I get a little self conscious

(When I think about you)

(Get a little excited) I get a little excited

(Baby, when I think about you, yeah)

Yeah, when I think about you, babe



We walked in the rain

A couple blocks to your apartment

You told me to come inside

Caught me staring in your eyes

And I'm not usually like this

But I like what you're doing to me

Ah, what you're doing to me



(I get a little bit nervous) I get a little bit nervous (around you)

(Get a little bit stressed out) I get a little bit stressed out

(When I think about you)

(Get a little excited) I get a little excited

(Baby, when I think about you)

Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)

(Talk a little too much) I talk a little too much, (around you) yeah

(Get a little self conscious) I get a little self conscious

(When I think about you)

(Get a little excited) I get a little excited

(Baby, when I think about you)

Yeah, when I think about you, babe



You got me acting like I've never done this before

I promise I'll be ready when I walk through the door

And I don't know why

No, I don't know why

Yeah.



(I get a little bit nervous) I get a little bit nervous (around you)

(Get a little bit stressed out) I get a little bit stressed out

(When I think about you)

(Get a little excited) I get a little excited

(Baby, when I think about you, yeah)

Yeah, when I think about you, babe



(Talk a little too much) I talk a little too much, (around you) yeah

(Get a little self conscious) I get a little self conscious

(When I think about you)

(Get a little excited) I get a little excited

(Baby, when I think about you)

Yeah, when I think about you, babe

