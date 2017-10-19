Shawn Mendes Announces MTV Unplugged Album Ahead Of EMAs Performance

Did you love Shawn Mendes on MTV Unplugged as much as we did? Well, you're in luck!

The incredible singer has announced the very special release of MTV Unplugged, an 11-track live album featuring the renditions recorded during his set in Los Angeles' Ace Hotel.

Shawn kicked off the reboot of the iconic MTV series last month and stole our hearts with his amazing performances, which we'll be able to listen to 24/7 when the album drops on November 3rd.

From 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' to 'Stitches', the pop heartthrob somehow made all of our favourite songs even better with his incredible voice, and made us feel like we were in the studio as he handled a lot of the instruments himself.

If you weren't lucky enough to catch the show on TV then you're in for one hell of a treat when you hear what Kings Of Leon song he mashes up with 'Treat You Better'.

Earlier today we announced that Shawn will take to the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs in London - alongside Demi Lovato, Kesha and Stormzy - where he is nominated for a massive FIVE awards!

With his good friend and collaborator Camila Cabello also performing on the night, we wonder if they've got any surprises in store?

The EMAs will take place on November 12th, with Shawn's MTV Unplugged dropping one week before on the 3rd.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SHAWN MENDES PERFORM 'ROSES' AT MTV UNPLUGGED BELOW