Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’

Shawn Mendes is not letting us breathe. After teasing new music last week and posting the dates March 22nd on March 23rd on his Instagram, fans around the world have been hyperventilating with huge excitement over the prospect of a brand new Shawn era.

And now things are finally becoming clearer. Shawn has revealed that his new single 'In My Blood' is out tomorrow.

MENDES ARMY UNITE. OUR FAVE WILL BE RETURNING TO POP MUSIC IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TIME.

Never one to give away too much, the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' singer simply took to Twitter and Instagram to unveil the title 'In My Blood' and confirm that the brand new single will be out this Thursday. Yes. This Thursday as in tomorrow Thursday.

Not only that but Shawn appears to have revealed its artwork which is a striking beige image with a floral motif.

As it stands, it is currently unclear who Shawn has written 'In My Blood' with but, judging by the fact that he never fails to release amazing singles, we think that we are in for a treat. Seriously, from 'Stitches' to 'Mercy', the Canadian superstar can do no wrong.

To make things even more exciting, it seems like he is dropping another new single on Friday too.

So yes that means that we are getting not one but two Shawn songs this week. This is amazing.

Something tells us that this may be Shawn's biggest era to date.

We cannot wait to hear 'In My Blood' and the rest of the album.

Words: Sam Prance