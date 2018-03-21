Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’

This is so exciting...

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 12:42

Shawn Mendes is not letting us breathe. After teasing new music last week and posting the dates March 22nd on March 23rd on his Instagram, fans around the world have been hyperventilating with huge excitement over the prospect of a brand new Shawn era.

And now things are finally becoming clearer. Shawn has revealed that his new single 'In My Blood' is out tomorrow.

View the lyrics
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
We would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)

There's nothing holdin' me back

I feel so free
When you're with me
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holding me back
Writer(s): GEOFF WARBURTON, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

MENDES ARMY UNITE. OUR FAVE WILL BE RETURNING TO POP MUSIC IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TIME.

Never one to give away too much, the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' singer simply took to Twitter and Instagram to unveil the title 'In My Blood' and confirm that the brand new single will be out this Thursday. Yes. This Thursday as in tomorrow Thursday.

Not only that but Shawn appears to have revealed its artwork which is a striking beige image with a floral motif.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgjksG8Atcj/?taken-by=shawnmendes

As it stands, it is currently unclear who Shawn has written 'In My Blood' with but, judging by the fact that he never fails to release amazing singles, we think that we are in for a treat. Seriously, from 'Stitches' to 'Mercy', the Canadian superstar can do no wrong.

To make things even more exciting, it seems like he is dropping another new single on Friday too.

So yes that means that we are getting not one but two Shawn songs this week. This is amazing.

[Getty]

Something tells us that this may be Shawn's biggest era to date.

We cannot wait to hear 'In My Blood' and the rest of the album.

Words: Sam Prance

