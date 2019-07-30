Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Offstage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello

Fans were confused by his abrupt exit

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 09:48

Shawn Mendes has apologised for walking offstage when a fan asked him for personal details about his duet with Camila Cabello

The singer was interacting with the crowd before his Tampa show when a fan wanted to know what inspired him to write ‘Senorita’, the steamy song that’s currently taking over both the airwaves and our Shamila hearts. 

Giphy

With the pair igniting a lot of relationship rumours recently (they’ve literally been smooching in public) it came as something of a surprise when the 20-year-old replied: “I love you guys, have a great time,” before walking straight off the stage. 

Some fans were confused by the reaction, with one person writing: “Just imagine spending a lot of money to ask him a question, waiting till your turn and that he just ignores you,” as another described the situation as “pure madness.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Shawn has now clarified that he’d run out of time for the Q&A and thought it would be a good joke to make a sudden exit.

“Hey! There was no bad intention here. If you were there, you would have known it was the last question & that’s why I decided to turn it into a lighthearted funny goodbye! Sorry if that upset anyone, I adore you guys! No need for any negativity ❤️.

He added: “I love you guys!!!”

Twitter

Despite some people not being fully convinced by his response, others have pointed out that a lot of work goes into his shows and that he doesn’t have time to be chatting about his personal life all day. Fair enough.

