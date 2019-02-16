Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of WiFi routers across the world being unplugged after Shawn Mendes broke everyone’s internet connection with his Calvin Klein campaign.

The singer dropped a sneak preview of his upcoming collaboration with the brand on Instagram and the two pictures – both featuring him posing around in his undies – have inspired record breaking levels of global thirst.

The first image shows the 20-year-old in a pair of white Calvin Klein briefs as he leans back on a counter, while the second portrays him in a similar black pair posing on a tiny armchair. We don’t need to tell you how the internet reacted to these shots.

“Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein ads,” one person wrote, as another pointed out: “We may never agree on anything again as we agree about Shawn Mendes modeling for Calvin Klein.”

Someone else claimed: “Shawn Mendes is the sexiest person on this earth and no one can change my mind,” as a fourth responded: “Those pictures of Shawn Mendes? I just wanna say thanks.”

This isn’t the first time Shawn has been snapped up to model a product; he’s been an ambassador for Emporio Armani since 2018 and became the face of their watch line during the same year.

We’re not exactly sure how he managed to nab looks, talent, and a cute personality but it's clear that some people really do get all the luck. Now join us in patiently waiting for rest of the campaign.