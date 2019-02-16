Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign

We're still not breathing properly

Monday, February 18, 2019 - 09:54

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of WiFi routers across the world being unplugged after Shawn Mendes broke everyone’s internet connection with his Calvin Klein campaign.

The singer dropped a sneak preview of his upcoming collaboration with the brand on Instagram and the two pictures – both featuring him posing around in his undies – have inspired record breaking levels of global thirst.

@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.
View this post on Instagram

@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

The first image shows the 20-year-old in a pair of white Calvin Klein briefs as he leans back on a counter, while the second portrays him in a similar black pair posing on a tiny armchair. We don’t need to tell you how the internet reacted to these shots.

“Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein ads,” one person wrote, as another pointed out: “We may never agree on anything again as we agree about Shawn Mendes modeling for Calvin Klein.”

Someone else claimed: “Shawn Mendes is the sexiest person on this earth and no one can change my mind,” as a fourth responded: “Those pictures of Shawn Mendes? I just wanna say thanks.”

This isn’t the first time Shawn has been snapped up to model a product; he’s been an ambassador for Emporio Armani since 2018 and became the face of their watch line during the same year.

We’re not exactly sure how he managed to nab looks, talent, and a cute personality but it's clear that some people really do get all the luck. Now join us in patiently waiting for rest of the campaign.

Latest News

Monkeykraft
10 Video Games To Download That Are Perfect For Playing on The Loo
Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’
The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives
Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album
Everything You Need To Know Before Running A Marathon
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
the-twisted-tree
Ghosts, Legends And Darkness With Author Of The Twisted Tree Rachel Burge
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Singer Katy Perry (L) and actor Orlando Bloom attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Ready to Start A Family Following $5 Million Engagement
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable
9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Makes UK Chart History With ‘thank u, next’
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
EXCLUSIVE: Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Directors Bradley & Pablo Talk 'Bad Role Models', Choreography & More

More From Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign
Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab
Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift
Shawn Mendes Reveals The Text He Got From Taylor Swift That Made Him Feel Sick
Gigi Hadid and Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Had To Dodge Gigi Hadid's Massive Parachute On The Victoria's Secret Runway
Shawn Mendes And Halsey Confirmed For 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Shawn Mendes &amp; Zedd - Lost In Japan - Music Video
Shawn Mendes & Zedd
Lost In Japan (Original & Remix)
Shawn Mendes and Alisha Boe in the &#039;Lost In Japan&#039; music video, 2018
Shawn Mendes Gets 'Lost In Japan' With 13RW's Alisha Boe In New Video
Little Mix 2018
New Music Round-Up: Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Normani, Calvin Harris & More
Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande And Post Malone Lead 2018 MTV EMA Nominations - See The Full List!
Shawn Mendes Was Asked If He'd Perform At Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Wedding
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!
Shawn Mendes Thinks His Mum Leaked The Truth About His Secret Journal

Trending Articles

9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Hailey Baldwin Reveals The “Scariest” Part Of Being Married To Justin Bieber
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth celebrate Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan's Boyfriend Jacob Blyth Went To The Extreme For Her On Valentine's Day
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF