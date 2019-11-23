Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Had The Best Reaction To Harry Styles Mispronouncing His Name

Both legends

Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 10:22


Shawn Mendes had the greatest reaction to Harry Styles mispronouncing his name during an SNL skit.

ICYMI, the former One Direction star appeared on the iconic comedy show last Saturday, with one of the scenes featuring him playing someone called Dylan who works as an employee at Sara Lee.

The plot of the skit is that “Dylan” has been accidentally messaging celebrities from the company’s social-media account rather than his own personal channel. The comments included the remark “Wreck me, daddy” on a Nick Jonas post

Another part of the skit featured Harry opening up about sliding into Shawn Mendes’s DMs, but it took fans .5 of a second to notice that he was pronouncing his surname as Men-Deez instead of Men-Dez.

Sara Lee - SNL

When a fan @-ed Shawn with the question: “I want to know if shawn heard how harry pronounced his last name @ShawnMendes,” he replied: “Yeah that’s officially how it’s pronounced now!”

One fan responded: “Can we see the dm harry sent u about the new sara lee promotion,” as another said: “CAN HARRY AND SHAWN LIKE COLLAB OR SOMETHING BC THATS A DREAM.”

This comes after Shawn took to social-media to show his gratitude for ‘Senorita’ being nominated for a Grammy. He admitted that he’s “extremely” hyped for the awards show and said the nomination is extra special to him because it’s a collaboration with Camila Cabello.

Good to see Shawn took this one well.


