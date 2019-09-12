Shawn Mendes Hits Out At Claims His Romance With Camila Cabello Is For Publicity

Shawn Mendes has set the record straight on claims his relationship with Camila Cabello is nothing more than a PR stunt.

The singer was interviewed at LAX airport yesterday when a paparazzo asked for his opinion on the fake romance rumours: “Look, one last thing, some people say that it’s a publicity stunt, and you say?" the photographer prompted.

Despite Shawn being well within his rights to ignore the question, he instead replied: “We’re definitely not a publicity stunt.” In the same conversation he said he’s known Camila’s parents for “a long time” and added that everyone gets on really well.

Later that day, the pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles and were even pictured buying Halloween masks so they could troll the paparazzi together.

This comes after Camila opened up about ~that~ kiss in an interview with Ryan Seacrest: “Honestly it was just that we thought it was really funny because I mean... I think it's just like a weird thing to be two people falling in love in the public eye.

“There’s just like a microscope on everything even like the way that you kiss, the way you hold hands, the way you hug. Everybody has something to say about it and we just were kind of like making fun of that."

The couple have been dating since earlier this year, with an insider telling E! that they're in a good place rn: “The timing wasn't right before but it is right now. They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both.”