Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿

SM3 is coming...

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 11:26

Shawn Mendes is one of the biggest stars on the globe right now. Since releasing his debut single 'Life of the Party' in 2014 he's been a mainstay on the charts in the UK, US and the world at large. However, it's been nearly a year since he last released a single.

Fear not though. The Canadian superstar has just begun teasing new music and it is coming out this week.

WATCH SHAWN'S 'THERE'S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
We would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)

There's nothing holdin' me back

I feel so free
When you're with me
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holding me back
Writer(s): GEOFF WARBURTON, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. SHAWN MENDES IS ABOUT TO BLESS US ALL WITH BRAND NEW MUSIC.

The 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker began teasing his new project on social media over the weekend and now he's posted a video on his Instagram with the dates March 22 and March 23. In other words, it looks like he's about to drop two singles.

Not only that but if so, we will be hearing one in two days and the other in just three. We're so excited.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

As it stands little is known about Shawn's new album, other than the fact that he was in the studio finishing it earlier this year.. Something tell us though that if he's already releasing two singles from it, it is most likely ready and we will be hearing it very soon.

Rumour has it that the 'Treat You Better' singer has recorded a duet with his friend Niall Horan too.

Imagine if one of the singles that comes out this week is that collaboration. It would be incredible.

Getty Images

Regardless, we know that whatever Shawn releases will impress us.

The 'Stitches' hitmaker never fails to release amazing, huge songs.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿
Charlotte Crosby Couldn’t Care Less About People Slating Her Cosmetic Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Matches Taylor Swift US Chart Record
Taylor Swift Sends A Bottle Of Champagne To A Couple On Their Wedding Day
ITV&#039;s The Real Full Monty Cast
You Can Watch Megan McKenna Do A Sexy Strip For Charity As The Real Full Monty Cast Are Revealed
Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered
period-sex-stain-880x429.jpg
Everything You Wanted To Know About Period Sex
Netflix Have Given The Stranger Things Cast A Massive Pay Rise For Season 3
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter
Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna

More From Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Teases New Album with Shirtless Instagram Post
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Were Spotted Holding Hands And We Can't Cope
Camila Cabello &amp; Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Stans 'Camila' Just As Much As We Do
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His New Album on Twitter
Shawn Mendes accepts award during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Shawn Mendes Wants To Collaborate With BTS
Chrissy Teigen And Shawn Mendes Are Throwing Shade At Each Other On Twitter
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' (MTV World Stage - MTV EMA 2017 Highlights)
Shawn Mendes Teases A Potential Collaboration With Riverdale's KJ Apa
Shawn Mendes Shuts Down Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours By Revealing He's Single
Shawn Mendes onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Shawn Mendes Delivers Show-Stopping Performance At The AMAs
Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Have Reportedly Been Dating For Weeks

Trending Articles

Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."