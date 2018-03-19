Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿

Shawn Mendes is one of the biggest stars on the globe right now. Since releasing his debut single 'Life of the Party' in 2014 he's been a mainstay on the charts in the UK, US and the world at large. However, it's been nearly a year since he last released a single.

Fear not though. The Canadian superstar has just begun teasing new music and it is coming out this week.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. SHAWN MENDES IS ABOUT TO BLESS US ALL WITH BRAND NEW MUSIC.

The 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker began teasing his new project on social media over the weekend and now he's posted a video on his Instagram with the dates March 22 and March 23. In other words, it looks like he's about to drop two singles.

Not only that but if so, we will be hearing one in two days and the other in just three. We're so excited.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Mar 19, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

As it stands little is known about Shawn's new album, other than the fact that he was in the studio finishing it earlier this year.. Something tell us though that if he's already releasing two singles from it, it is most likely ready and we will be hearing it very soon.

Rumour has it that the 'Treat You Better' singer has recorded a duet with his friend Niall Horan too.

Imagine if one of the singles that comes out this week is that collaboration. It would be incredible.

Regardless, we know that whatever Shawn releases will impress us.

The 'Stitches' hitmaker never fails to release amazing, huge songs.

Words: Sam Prance