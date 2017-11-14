Shawn Mendes ‘Only Had Eyes For Hailey Baldwin’ At MTV EMAs After Party

It looks like those Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin romance rumours may have some truth to them after all, as it looks like they had quite the cosy night together after the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

According to The Sun, the pair were seen “French kissing” at one after-party, apparently not afraid to flaunt their supposed new love to anyone who was there.

“It clearly wasn’t a one-time thing. They looked like they were seriously into each other. It was a very exclusive bash and Shawn and Hailey were really enjoying themselves, spending ages French kissing,” a source told the newspaper.

“They even posed for a photo with Rita. It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item.” It’s true, here’s the photo evidence:

While another source added: “The place was packed with stars but Shawn only had eyes for Hailey.”

This comes after Shailey were seen holding hands at a Halloween party earlier this month, with yet more sneaky sources claming they ‘left together at the end of the night’.

But seeing as both parties are remaining annoyingly tight lipped about their relationship status, we guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this turns out to be the real deal