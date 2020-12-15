Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality

Shawn Mendes has opened up about the “frustrating” speculation surrounding his sexuality.

In a conversation on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Shawn says the subject has been “tricky” to address in the past: “It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very very close to, who were gay and in the closet."

Getty

“And I felt like this real anger for those people…You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay — but also there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation."

He adds: “Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15-years-old. I'm not gay and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I'm like, 'How do I sit?' I'm always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s***."

Getty

Shawn speculates that his upbringing may have something to do with how he’s perceived by some people.

“I didn't grow up wrestling, I grew up getting my hair braided on New Year's Eve. It just completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your surroundings."

Instagram/CamilaCabello

In the same conversation, Shawn reveals his relationship with Camila Cabello has helped him be more forthcoming with his emotions. He urged other men to be “vulnerable” with their loved ones, adding: “I'm just lucky to be in a relationship that's for [being vulnerable]."