Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality

"You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay'"

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 - 09:45

Shawn Mendes has opened up about the “frustrating” speculation surrounding his sexuality. 

In a conversation on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Shawn says the subject has been “tricky” to address in the past: “It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very very close to, who were gay and in the closet."

Getty

“And I felt like this real anger for those people…You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay — but also there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation."

He adds: “Everyone's been calling me gay since I was 15-years-old. I'm not gay and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I'm like, 'How do I sit?' I'm always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s***."

Getty

Shawn speculates that his upbringing may have something to do with how he’s perceived by some people.

“I didn't grow up wrestling, I grew up getting my hair braided on New Year's Eve. It just completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your surroundings."

Instagram/CamilaCabello

In the same conversation, Shawn reveals his relationship with Camila Cabello has helped him be more forthcoming with his emotions. He urged other men to be “vulnerable” with their loved ones, adding: “I'm just lucky to be in a relationship that's for [being vulnerable]."

Latest News

Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu
Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler
Charli D’Amelio Explains Why It’s “Detrimental” Having Relationships In The Public Eye
Lizzo Gets Candid About Experiencing Negative Thoughts: “They Happen To Everybody”
Get To Know - Finn Askew
Get To Know: Finn Askew
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She’s Starring In He’s All That With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Responds To Accusations She Buys Followers On TikTok
Saweetie Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas & Who Her Dream Musical Collab Is In Our Exclusive Q&A!
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Skin Condition In A Candid Instagram Post
The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party Is Cancelled For The First Time In 42 Years
Demi Lovato’s “Unconventional” Christmas Tree Is Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
The Kardashian Family Release Part Two Of Their FaceTime Prank Trolling Celebrity Friends
Dixie D’Amelio On Why She Deleted A Clip Of Her New Song From TikTok Amid Criticism
The Inside Scoop On Rumours Selena Gomez Is Dating NBA Player Jimmy Butler
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Mum Opens Up About Their Upcoming Reality Show

More From Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello - The Christmas Song - Music Video
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
The Christmas Song
Shawn Mendes &amp; Justin Bieber - Monster - Music Video
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber
Monster
Shawn Mendes - Wonder - Music Video
Shawn Mendes
Wonder
Celebrities Are Being Duped By Fake Singing Videos From Quarantined Italy
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Shawn Mendes Had The Best Reaction To Harry Styles Mispronouncing His Name
Camila Cabello Reveals She’s Fancied Shawn Mendes Since Their 2015 Collaboration
Taylor Swift Fans Are Dragging Shawn Mendes For Laughing At John Mayer’s Joke

Trending Articles

Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About “Frustrating” Rumours Surrounding His Sexuality
Dixie D’Amelio Defends Herself After A Fan Doubted Her Feelings For Noah Beck
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
TV Shows
Are You The One: What Happened To Our Fave Couples From The Show IRL?
Dixie D’Amelio On Why She Deleted A Clip Of Her New Song From TikTok Amid Criticism
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut