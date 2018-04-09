Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West

It's only April and 2018 already belongs to Shawn Mendes. Over the past few months alone, the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' singer has not only released two incredible new singles ('In My Blood', 'Lost In Japan') but he's also performed with SZA.

And now he has opened up about his new album and his love of Camila Cabello and Kanye West on Beats 1.

IT'S TRUE. SHAWN IS A MASSIVE CAMILA AND KANYE STAN. WE COULDN'T LOVE HIM ANY MORE.

Earlier this year, Shawn invited Zane Lowe to his studio to discuss his upcoming record and the artists that inspire him. Speaking about Camila, the "Mercy' star said: "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects."

The Canadian hitmaker then added: "She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."

Naturally, Camila was blown away by the comments from her friend and collaborator. The 'Havana' artist quickly responded on Twitter writing "i shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM [😭] [💜] [😭] i love you SO much @ShawnMendes".

We adore these two. Shawn also opens up about his admiration and appreciation of Kanye West.

The award-winning star says: "I'm just obsessed with the feeling when you're listening to Kanye".

Shawn also talks about the likes of Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Perhaps most excitingly he reveals that his new album will be out this summer.

We cannot wait to hear it. Check out Shawn's full Beats 1 interview: HERE.

Words: Sam Prance