Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West
He stans our faves too...
It's only April and 2018 already belongs to Shawn Mendes. Over the past few months alone, the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' singer has not only released two incredible new singles ('In My Blood', 'Lost In Japan') but he's also performed with SZA.
And now he has opened up about his new album and his love of Camila Cabello and Kanye West on Beats 1.
WATCH SHAWN'S 'TREAT YOU BETTER' MUSIC VIDEO HERE...
I know he's just not right for you
And you can tell me if I'm off
But I see it on your face
When you say that he's the one that you want
And you're spending all your time
In this wrong situation
And anytime you want it to stop
I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can
I'll stop time for you
The second you say you'd like me to
I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing
Baby, just to wake up with you
Would be everything I need, and this could be so different
Tell me what you want to do
'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can
Better than he can
Give me a sign
Take my hand, we'll be fine
Promise I won't let you down
Just know that you don't have to do this alone
Promise I'll never let you down
'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can
Better than he can
Better than he can
IT'S TRUE. SHAWN IS A MASSIVE CAMILA AND KANYE STAN. WE COULDN'T LOVE HIM ANY MORE.
Earlier this year, Shawn invited Zane Lowe to his studio to discuss his upcoming record and the artists that inspire him. Speaking about Camila, the "Mercy' star said: "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects."
The Canadian hitmaker then added: "She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."
Naturally, Camila was blown away by the comments from her friend and collaborator. The 'Havana' artist quickly responded on Twitter writing "i shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM [😭] [💜] [😭] i love you SO much @ShawnMendes".
We adore these two. Shawn also opens up about his admiration and appreciation of Kanye West.
The award-winning star says: "I'm just obsessed with the feeling when you're listening to Kanye".
Shawn also talks about the likes of Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
Perhaps most excitingly he reveals that his new album will be out this summer.
We cannot wait to hear it. Check out Shawn's full Beats 1 interview: HERE.
Words: Sam Prance