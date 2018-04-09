Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West

He stans our faves too...

Monday, April 9, 2018 - 11:07

It's only April and 2018 already belongs to Shawn Mendes. Over the past few months alone, the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' singer has not only released two incredible new singles ('In My Blood', 'Lost In Japan') but he's also performed with SZA.

And now he has opened up about his new album and his love of Camila Cabello and Kanye West on Beats 1.

WATCH SHAWN'S 'TREAT YOU BETTER' MUSIC VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I won't lie to you
I know he's just not right for you
And you can tell me if I'm off
But I see it on your face
When you say that he's the one that you want
And you're spending all your time
In this wrong situation
And anytime you want it to stop

I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can

I'll stop time for you
The second you say you'd like me to
I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing
Baby, just to wake up with you
Would be everything I need, and this could be so different
Tell me what you want to do

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better

Better than he can
Better than he can

Give me a sign
Take my hand, we'll be fine
Promise I won't let you down
Just know that you don't have to do this alone
Promise I'll never let you down

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better

Better than he can
Better than he can
Better than he can
Writer(s): Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris, Scott Harris Friedman Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT'S TRUE. SHAWN IS A MASSIVE CAMILA AND KANYE STAN. WE COULDN'T LOVE HIM ANY MORE.

Earlier this year, Shawn invited Zane Lowe to his studio to discuss his upcoming record and the artists that inspire him. Speaking about Camila, the "Mercy' star said: "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects."

The Canadian hitmaker then added: "She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."

Shawn Mendes: Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift & Camila Cabello [FULL INTERVIEW P4] | Apple Music

Naturally, Camila was blown away by the comments from her friend and collaborator. The 'Havana' artist quickly responded on Twitter writing "i shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM [😭] [💜] [😭] i love you SO much @ShawnMendes".

We adore these two. Shawn also opens up about his admiration and appreciation of Kanye West.

The award-winning star says: "I'm just obsessed with the feeling when you're listening to Kanye".

Shawn Mendes: Remaining true to himself, Teddy Geiger & Kanye West [FULL INTERVIEW P5] | Apple Music

Shawn also talks about the likes of Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Perhaps most excitingly he reveals that his new album will be out this summer.

We cannot wait to hear it. Check out Shawn's full Beats 1 interview: HERE.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

The Peruvian Rainforest
Exploring The Amazon In Style: 6 Reasons This Peruvian Rainforest Getaway Is Explorer Goals
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Announce Brand New Album 'YOUNGBLOOD'
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Looks Set to Release a New Single This Month
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Lands Major New Spotify Milestone with 'IDGAF'
Olly Murs Hints At Cover Up During Black Friday Terror Scare
Charlotte Crosby gets seriously into TOWIE
Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row
6 Ways To Fit Exercise Into A Busy Routine
This Is What Really Happened When The Jersey Shore And Geordie Shore Casts Took A Tour Of London Together – Exclusive
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreak Over Her Dad’s Alcohol Addiction
Cardi B
Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B on Pregnancy and Album
Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood
Brooklyn Beckham Spotted Kissing Model Lexi Wood Following Chloe Moretz Split
The Mystery Of Zayn Malik’s Deleted Instagram Feed Has Finally Been Solved
Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air
Pimp My Weekend - New Orleans
Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans
The Magnolia Hotel
Unplug On A Digital Detox In Portugal To Get Away From All That Life Stuff
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini

More From Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Praises Camila Cabello and Kanye West
Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Stuns with Debut ‘In My Blood' Performance
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
New Music Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, David Guetta
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Gifts Us Funk-Fuelled New Track 'Lost In Japan'
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Returns with Incredible New Single 'In My Blood'
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Teases New Album with Shirtless Instagram Post
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Were Spotted Holding Hands And We Can't Cope
Camila Cabello &amp; Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Stans 'Camila' Just As Much As We Do
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His New Album on Twitter

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Charlotte Crosby gets seriously into TOWIE
Charlotte Crosby Backs TOWIE's Pete Wicks Over 'Slimy Little B*tch' Liam Gatsby Following Explosive Row
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Teen Mom UK Episode 5 Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Fed Up’ Of Drama With Ste Rankine As She Invites Him And New Girlfriend Kirsty Round To Clear The Air
The Mystery Of Zayn Malik’s Deleted Instagram Feed Has Finally Been Solved
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini