Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Responds To A Fan Who Asked If He’s In Love With Camila Cabello

This was a bold question

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 - 09:52

Shawn Mendes has responded to a fan who asked if he’s in love with Camila Cabello.

ICYMI, the ‘Senorita’ singers have spent the past few weeks getting very cosy in a number of public locations, including the VMAs stage. Their romance is clearly hotting up fairly quickly but there’s no denying it’s still in its early stages.

Getty

In a Q&A session with fans, Shawn was asked the following question by a curious fan: “You've said you've never been in love. Has that changed recently?"

Dodging the implication like a total pro, he replied: “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship! There’s another peron involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding you know?”

Basically, he’s not going to open up about his relationship with Camila without her approval, because whatever’s going on between them is something he doesn’t feel compelled to share with the entire world.

This comes after an insider told Entertaiment Tonight that things have got serious between the pair lately: “Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling,” the source said. 

They added: “Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.” 

Getty

As much as we’d love to hear Shawn talking about his relationship with Camila, these two deserve privacy and it’s probably a good thing that they’re not gushing about each other in public spaces.

Still, it sounds like he wanted to say “yes”, right?

 

