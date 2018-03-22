Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Returns with Incredible New Single 'In My Blood'

You need to hear this...

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 11:23

The wait is over. After months of anticipation, Shawn Mendes is ready to kick off a new era. The 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker has spent the past year working hard in the studio perfecting his new music and now he's finally ready to share it with us.

The superstar has just released his new single 'In My Blood' and it is everything that you hoped it would be and more.

WATCH SHAWN'S AMAZING 'THERE'S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
We would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)

There's nothing holdin' me back

I feel so free
When you're with me
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holding me back
Writer(s): GEOFF WARBURTON, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

MENDES ARMY ASSEMBLE. YOU CAN LISTEN TO AN AMAZING NEW SHAWN SONG RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

The song itself is a rousing ballad about overcoming demons and it is easily Shawn's most personal release to date. From the intimate verses to the epic chorus, we can't think of anything negative to say about this single. It is one of Shawn's best and a triumph.

Seriously, we can't take it off of repeat. We love Shawn as an artist so much and we're so excited that he's back.

Shawn Mendes "In My Blood" (Audio)

Opening up about the song on Twitter, the 'Mercy singer wrote: "Just wanted to write this note before the song comes out tonight and say how excited I am for you all to hear it. I know I've been pretty quiet during this album process, and I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time."

He then added: "This song is the closest song to my heart that I've ever written, and I hope you guys love it, and all the new music coming your way."

What a man. Not only do we love it but the world does too. It's already topping iTunes charts worldwide.

Shawn is due to release another single from his new LP tomorrow.

If it's anywhere near as good as 'In My Blood', we're in for a treat.

Words: Sam Prance

