Shawn Mendes Reveals He Wanted To Date Camila Cabello Long Before Their Romance

Their relationship has been the definition of a slow burn

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 09:39

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his journey to dating Camila Cabello and admitted that it took a long time for their relationship to get off the ground.

The singer was conducting a fan Q&A before one of his shows when someone asked the golden question: "Have you ever loved someone who didn’t love you and what did you do?"

The 21-year-old thought about the question carefully and decided to open up about his own personal experience of love: “If I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time,” he admitted.

“I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love. And if you really truly love them, then you'll get them. It just takes time," he continued. 

Shawn then explained that this process only works if you truly adore the person in question and are willing to wait for them, adding: "But make sure you really love him or her. You just have to make sure."

It won’t come as a surprise to fans to hear that their romance was a slow burner, as Camila was previously dating a professional dating coach called Matthew Hussey from 2018 to early 2019.

As for Shamila, they first met back in 2014 when they featured on the same tour together and didn’t start dating until around July 2019.

That means Shawn might’ve been secretly crushing on her for up to five years before they both decided to take their friendship to the next level.

