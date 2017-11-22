Shawn Mendes Shuts Down Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours By Revealing He's Single
It seems those reports were off the mark...
Shawn Mendes has just poured cold water on reports that he's currently romancing model Hailey Baldwin by insisting that he's actually a single pringle at the moment.
While there were reports that the pair had been secretly dating "for months," the Treat You Better singer has now come forward to say that his heart is actually still up for grabs.
Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...
In an interview with E! News at the AMAs, Shawn explained his decision to fly solo on the red carpet: "I really don't have a date here tonight. I should have brought one," he began.
When questioned whether he's currently dating anyone, he responded: "No I'm not, currently no."
Hardcore Shailey shippers aren't totally convinced by his denial, with some suggesting that he might not be ready to announce his relationship status just yet.
Other pointed out that it really isn't any of our business whether he and Hailey are dating or not. On the plus side, we can all take heart in the fact that Shawn is looking for "humour" rather than anything else in a potential partner.
What a guy.