Shawn Mendes Shuts Down Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours By Revealing He's Single

Shawn Mendes has just poured cold water on reports that he's currently romancing model Hailey Baldwin by insisting that he's actually a single pringle at the moment.

While there were reports that the pair had been secretly dating "for months," the Treat You Better singer has now come forward to say that his heart is actually still up for grabs.

In an interview with E! News at the AMAs, Shawn explained his decision to fly solo on the red carpet: "I really don't have a date here tonight. I should have brought one," he began.

When questioned whether he's currently dating anyone, he responded: "No I'm not, currently no."

Hardcore Shailey shippers aren't totally convinced by his denial, with some suggesting that he might not be ready to announce his relationship status just yet.

I love how Shawn for the first time is lying to his fans to protect Hailey from all the hate.I wish Mendes Army was a little more mature and saw that he is genuinely happy with her.Give Hailey a chance. She might be good for him. — Simren (@smlwtnjh) November 19, 2017

okay maybe shawn was lying and not announcing hailey and his relationship yet or maybe he wasn’t and they actually are just friends, either way, they both look so happy and that’s amazing — i love khalid so much (@madsruin) November 19, 2017

Other pointed out that it really isn't any of our business whether he and Hailey are dating or not. On the plus side, we can all take heart in the fact that Shawn is looking for "humour" rather than anything else in a potential partner.

