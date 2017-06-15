Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Stands His Ground During Fight With Alleged Autograph Tout

Shawn will do anything when it comes to justice for the fandom.

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:23

Shawn Mendes continued to prove that his fans will always come first this week, after being filmed arguing his point with an alleged tout trying to get his autograph.

The clip emerged on Twitter on Monday, and it shows Shawn defending his right not to sign things which are clearly just going to be sold for extortionate amounts of money.

"I love my fans and I do everything for them. People like you, you sell the signatures,” he told the somewhat surprised man.

You then hear said possible tout claim it’s actually for his sister Jennifer, to which Shawn says: "Can you call your sister then for me?" he asked. "If you have a younger sister who wants an autograph and you call her and I can speak to her, I will sign the thing for you. I will right now, but you're f*cking lying."

But why did he bother to stop in the first place? Well he had answer for that too.

"I would rather have this conversation to prove to you —you're standing here telling me I'm going to have a bad career and that I'm a d*ck. You know nothing about me. So how do you think you have the right to say anything about me? Call your sister. It's so easy! If I call my sister in two seconds, she would pick up the phone so why can't you? If you have a younger sister, I mean it: I'll sign all day for her."

Of course there’s no way of knowing if the man was an autograph tout or if he had a sister who it was for, but either way fans were quick to applaud Shawn for standing his ground.

Good work Shawn, we’re like totes proud of you.

