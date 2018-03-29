Shawn Mendes Stuns with Debut ‘In My Blood' Performance
You need to see this...
Shawn Mendes is back in a major way. After months away from the limelight, the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker has returned with not one but two singles. 'In My Blood' is a rousing mid-tempo ballad and 'Lost In Japan' is his sexiest release to date.
Last night he took to The Late Late Show with James Corden stage to perform 'In My Blood' for the first time.
WATCH SHAWN'S EPIC 'THERE'S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK' VIDEO HERE...
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah
She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation
Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright
'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
We would be alright
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)
There's nothing holdin' me back
I feel so free
When you're with me
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holding me back
NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. YOU CAN WATCH SHAWN SING 'IN MY BLOOD' LIVE RIGHT THIS MINUTE.
Never one to rely on gimmicks, Shawn put the focus solely on him and his talent. The single contains the vocal performance of the 'Mercy' superstar's career and seeing him deliver his debut live performance of it, is nothing short of sublime. We are in total awe.
Seriously, that chorus is huge and his vocals are not only incredible on it but he emotes every single word.
Unsurprisingly 'In My Blood' is already a proper hit. With just one day of streams and sales it's already entered the US Hot 100 at Number 72 and looks set to rise into the Top 10 next week. Not to mention, it was Number 6 in the UK midweeks chart on Monday.
To make things even more impressive, it's amassed over 23 million streams on Spotify alone.
Something tells us that 'In My Blood' could end up becoming Shawn's biggest single to date.
'In My Blood' and 'Lost In Japan' are the first tastes of Shawn's upcoming third album.
If the LP is as amazing as these songs, we are in for a treat. We can't wait to hear it.
Words: Sam Prance