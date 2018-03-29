Shawn Mendes Stuns with Debut ‘In My Blood' Performance

Shawn Mendes is back in a major way. After months away from the limelight, the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker has returned with not one but two singles. 'In My Blood' is a rousing mid-tempo ballad and 'Lost In Japan' is his sexiest release to date.

Last night he took to The Late Late Show with James Corden stage to perform 'In My Blood' for the first time.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. YOU CAN WATCH SHAWN SING 'IN MY BLOOD' LIVE RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

Never one to rely on gimmicks, Shawn put the focus solely on him and his talent. The single contains the vocal performance of the 'Mercy' superstar's career and seeing him deliver his debut live performance of it, is nothing short of sublime. We are in total awe.

Seriously, that chorus is huge and his vocals are not only incredible on it but he emotes every single word.

Unsurprisingly 'In My Blood' is already a proper hit. With just one day of streams and sales it's already entered the US Hot 100 at Number 72 and looks set to rise into the Top 10 next week. Not to mention, it was Number 6 in the UK midweeks chart on Monday.

To make things even more impressive, it's amassed over 23 million streams on Spotify alone.

Something tells us that 'In My Blood' could end up becoming Shawn's biggest single to date.

'In My Blood' and 'Lost In Japan' are the first tastes of Shawn's upcoming third album.

If the LP is as amazing as these songs, we are in for a treat. We can't wait to hear it.

