Shawn Mendes Talks 'Surprising' New Album and Break From Touring

Where does Shawn Mendes find the time?

The 'Mercy' singer has been on the road with the Illuminate World Tour since April yet has somehow found the time to start writing and recording for his third studio album.

Speaking from the 2017 MTV EMA red carpet, Mendes said he thinks fans will be 'surprised' by the new music, and revealed he's taking a break from touring in 2018.

View the lyrics I won't lie to you

I know he's just not right for you

And you can tell me if I'm off

But I see it on your face

When you say that he's the one that you want

And you're spending all your time

In this wrong situation

And anytime you want it to stop



I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can



I'll stop time for you

The second you say you'd like me to

I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing

Baby, just to wake up with you

Would be everything I need, and this could be so different

Tell me what you want to do



'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better



Better than he can

Better than he can



Give me a sign

Take my hand, we'll be fine

Promise I won't let you down

Just know that you don't have to do this alone

Promise I'll never let you down



'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted crying

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better



Better than he can

Better than he can

Better than he can Writer(s): Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris, Scott Harris Friedman Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

“I’ve been working on my next album, album three,” the pop hunk revealed. “We spent a month in Los Angeles. We’ve gone all in and are just going to see what comes out.”

“I think people will be surprised, but I’m not sure about the sound yet. I’m still exploring and trying to figure myself out. Anything is possible.”

Shawn's output has went from strength to strength between his debut album in 2015 and last year's Illuminate, so we can't wait to hear what's in store.

Getty Images

He didn't suggest a release date or share the timeline so perhaps he is taking his time with this one, which is well-deserved after a non-stop few years.

Although, Shawn did hint that he most likely won't be touring the UK again until 2019, meaning fans will have to wait a while to see their fave perform live in person again.

In saying that, he just gave a career-best performance of 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' at the 2017 MTV EMAs - where he won four awards from his five nominations (!) - so we'll be watching that on repeat until he announces another tour...

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SHAWN MENDES' 'THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK' VIDEO BELOW