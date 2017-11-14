Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Talks 'Surprising' New Album and Break From Touring

After sweeping the EMAs, the singer has given an insight to his next record...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 14:20

Where does Shawn Mendes find the time?

The 'Mercy' singer has been on the road with the Illuminate World Tour since April yet has somehow found the time to start writing and recording for his third studio album.

Speaking from the 2017 MTV EMA red carpet, Mendes said he thinks fans will be 'surprised' by the new music, and revealed he's taking a break from touring in 2018.

View the lyrics
I won't lie to you
I know he's just not right for you
And you can tell me if I'm off
But I see it on your face
When you say that he's the one that you want
And you're spending all your time
In this wrong situation
And anytime you want it to stop

I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can

I'll stop time for you
The second you say you'd like me to
I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing
Baby, just to wake up with you
Would be everything I need, and this could be so different
Tell me what you want to do

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better

Better than he can
Better than he can

Give me a sign
Take my hand, we'll be fine
Promise I won't let you down
Just know that you don't have to do this alone
Promise I'll never let you down

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted crying
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better

Better than he can
Better than he can
Better than he can
Writer(s): Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris, Scott Harris Friedman Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

“I’ve been working on my next album, album three,” the pop hunk revealed. “We spent a month in Los Angeles. We’ve gone all in and are just going to see what comes out.”

“I think people will be surprised, but I’m not sure about the sound yet. I’m still exploring and trying to figure myself out. Anything is possible.”

Shawn's output has went from strength to strength between his debut album in 2015 and last year's Illuminate, so we can't wait to hear what's in store.

Getty Images

He didn't suggest a release date or share the timeline so perhaps he is taking his time with this one, which is well-deserved after a non-stop few years.

Although, Shawn did hint that he most likely won't be touring the UK again until 2019, meaning fans will have to wait a while to see their fave perform live in person again.

In saying that, he just gave a career-best performance of 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' at the 2017 MTV EMAs - where he won four awards from his five nominations (!) - so we'll be watching that on repeat until he announces another tour...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH SHAWN MENDES' 'THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
We would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)

There's nothing holdin' me back

I feel so free
When you're with me
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holding me back
Writer(s): GEOFF WARBURTON, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

