Shawn Mendes Talks 'Surprising' New Album and Break From Touring
After sweeping the EMAs, the singer has given an insight to his next record...
Where does Shawn Mendes find the time?
The 'Mercy' singer has been on the road with the Illuminate World Tour since April yet has somehow found the time to start writing and recording for his third studio album.
Speaking from the 2017 MTV EMA red carpet, Mendes said he thinks fans will be 'surprised' by the new music, and revealed he's taking a break from touring in 2018.
“I’ve been working on my next album, album three,” the pop hunk revealed. “We spent a month in Los Angeles. We’ve gone all in and are just going to see what comes out.”
“I think people will be surprised, but I’m not sure about the sound yet. I’m still exploring and trying to figure myself out. Anything is possible.”
Shawn's output has went from strength to strength between his debut album in 2015 and last year's Illuminate, so we can't wait to hear what's in store.
He didn't suggest a release date or share the timeline so perhaps he is taking his time with this one, which is well-deserved after a non-stop few years.
Although, Shawn did hint that he most likely won't be touring the UK again until 2019, meaning fans will have to wait a while to see their fave perform live in person again.
In saying that, he just gave a career-best performance of 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' at the 2017 MTV EMAs - where he won four awards from his five nominations (!) - so we'll be watching that on repeat until he announces another tour...
Words: Ross McNeilage
