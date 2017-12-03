Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Teases A Potential Collaboration With Riverdale's KJ Apa

If anyone's wondering, we'd sell a portion of our soul to hear the results.

Sunday, December 3, 2017 - 12:46

We’re probably equally invested in KJ Apa’s character on Riverdale as we are in Shawn Mendes’s music career which is why a potential collaboration between the two is like waking up on Christmas morning. 

Most people might not be aware of the fact that KJ and Shawn have a long-standing friendship that goes back to that weird and sad time before Archie Andrews's abs lit up our lives every week. Remember that? 

Let's get checking out KJ Apa talking the dark details of Riverdale Series 2...

In an interview with New Zealand radio show The Edge, Shawn has now annnounced that he "loves" KJ and teased: "I did something with him that I can't really talk about, because maybe it'll be something in the future."

The singer went on to call his pal "incredible" and revealed that the top-secret project is something the pair had been working on "before Riverdale began." 

Hmm.

Getty Images

Explaining that it was "really cool" to bump into KJ at the AMAs recently, Shawn revealed that he's proudly waving his Southside High flag on behalf of his now super-famous friend: "It’s so cool to see all this stuff happen for him," he added.

Unless Betty Cooper is going to swan in with her detective skills and announce that a joint album is on the cards, it looks like we're just going to have to wait and see if this 'secret project' ever goes public.

Thoughts and theories over to @MTVUK, please and thanks. 

 

 

