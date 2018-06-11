Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!
My HEART.
Just last month Shawn Mendes finally gave us his brand-new long awaited eponymous album Shawn Mendes and it was something else.
It's like the walls are caving in
Sometimes I feel like giving up
But I just can't
It isn't in my blood
Laying on the bathroom floor
Feeling nothing
I'm overwhelmed and insecure
Give me something
I could take to ease my mind slowly
Just have a drink and you'll feel better
Just take her home and you'll feel better
Keep telling me that it gets better
Does it ever
Help me
It's like the walls are caving in
Sometimes I feel like giving up
No medicine is strong enough
Someone help me
I'm crawling in my skin
Sometimes I feel like giving up
But I just can't
It isn't in my blood
It isn't in my blood
Looking through my phone again
Feeling anxious
Afraid to be alone again
I hate this
I'm trying to find a way to chill
Can't breathe, oh
Is there somebody who could help me
It's like the walls are caving in
Sometimes I feel like giving up
No medicine is strong enough
Someone help me
I'm crawling in my skin
Sometimes I feel like giving up
But I just can't
It isn't in my blood
It isn't in my blood
I need somebody now
I need somebody now
Someone to help me out
I need somebody now
Help me
It's like the walls are caving in
Sometimes I feel like giving up
But I just can't
It isn't in my blood
It isn't in my blood
Ohhhhhh
It isn't in my blood
I need somebody now
It isn't in my blood
I need somebody now
It isn't in my blood
The new album was absolutely studded front to back with hits. From ‘In My Blood’ to ‘Lost In Japan’ to ‘Youth’ (Ft. Khalid), it’s clear to see how far he’s come in refining his style, and giving us some really emotional performances all the while still getting right to our hearts.
This weekend, performing at the Summertime Ball, Shawn gave the Mendes Army plenty to sink their teeth into, performing all his biggest hits and even giving fans fresh content in the form of two mash-ups between covers and his songs.
The 80,000 fans at Wembley stadium were blessed with his version of Frank Ocean’s hit ‘Thinkin Bout You’ which he beautifully blended into his own track ‘Mercy’, which he performed while stunting in a red shirt that we could NOT take our eyes off of.
The Canadian superstar went onto put Kings of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’ together with his own ‘Treat You Better’ that worked seamlessly.
And he went on to do a breathtaking rendition of 'Nervous'. So. Beautiful.
Want more Shawn? You can catch his two emotional BBMA performances with Khalid right HERE.