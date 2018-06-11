Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!

Just last month Shawn Mendes finally gave us his brand-new long awaited eponymous album Shawn Mendes and it was something else.

View the lyrics Help me

It's like the walls are caving in

Sometimes I feel like giving up

But I just can't

It isn't in my blood



Laying on the bathroom floor

Feeling nothing

I'm overwhelmed and insecure

Give me something

I could take to ease my mind slowly



Just have a drink and you'll feel better

Just take her home and you'll feel better

Keep telling me that it gets better

Does it ever



Help me

It's like the walls are caving in

Sometimes I feel like giving up

No medicine is strong enough

Someone help me

I'm crawling in my skin

Sometimes I feel like giving up

But I just can't

It isn't in my blood

It isn't in my blood



Looking through my phone again

Feeling anxious

Afraid to be alone again

I hate this

I'm trying to find a way to chill

Can't breathe, oh

Is there somebody who could help me

It's like the walls are caving in

Sometimes I feel like giving up

No medicine is strong enough



Someone help me

I'm crawling in my skin

Sometimes I feel like giving up

But I just can't

It isn't in my blood

It isn't in my blood



I need somebody now

I need somebody now

Someone to help me out

I need somebody now



Help me

It's like the walls are caving in

Sometimes I feel like giving up

But I just can't

It isn't in my blood

It isn't in my blood

Ohhhhhh

It isn't in my blood

I need somebody now

It isn't in my blood

I need somebody now

Writer(s): Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Geoff Warburton, Scott Harris Friedman

The new album was absolutely studded front to back with hits. From ‘In My Blood’ to ‘Lost In Japan’ to ‘Youth’ (Ft. Khalid), it’s clear to see how far he’s come in refining his style, and giving us some really emotional performances all the while still getting right to our hearts.

Credit: Shawn Mendes YouTube

This weekend, performing at the Summertime Ball, Shawn gave the Mendes Army plenty to sink their teeth into, performing all his biggest hits and even giving fans fresh content in the form of two mash-ups between covers and his songs.



The 80,000 fans at Wembley stadium were blessed with his version of Frank Ocean’s hit ‘Thinkin Bout You’ which he beautifully blended into his own track ‘Mercy’, which he performed while stunting in a red shirt that we could NOT take our eyes off of.

The Canadian superstar went onto put Kings of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’ together with his own ‘Treat You Better’ that worked seamlessly.

And he went on to do a breathtaking rendition of 'Nervous'. So. Beautiful.

