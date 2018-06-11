Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Treats Us With Frank Ocean & Kings Of Leon Mashup And All His Hits At Summertime Ball!

My HEART.

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 17:41

Just last month Shawn Mendes finally gave us his brand-new long awaited eponymous album Shawn Mendes and it was something else.

The new album was absolutely studded front to back with hits. From ‘In My Blood’ to ‘Lost In Japan’ to ‘Youth’ (Ft. Khalid), it’s clear to see how far he’s come in refining his style, and giving us some really emotional performances all the while still getting right to our hearts.

Credit: Shawn Mendes YouTube

This weekend, performing at the Summertime Ball, Shawn gave the Mendes Army plenty to sink their teeth into, performing all his biggest hits and even giving fans fresh content in the form of two mash-ups between covers and his songs.


The 80,000 fans at Wembley stadium were blessed with his version of Frank Ocean’s hit ‘Thinkin Bout You’ which he beautifully blended into his own track ‘Mercy’, which he performed while stunting in a red shirt that we could NOT take our eyes off of.

Shawn Mendes - 'Mercy’ (live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2018)

 

The Canadian superstar went onto put Kings of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’ together with his own ‘Treat You Better’ that worked seamlessly.

Shawn Mendes - ‘Use Somebody into Treat You Better’ (live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2018)

 

And he went on to do a breathtaking rendition of 'Nervous'. So. Beautiful.

Shawn Mendes - 'Nervous' (live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2018)

Want more Shawn? You can catch his two emotional BBMA performances with Khalid right HERE.

 

