All Of Chloe Ferry's Seriously Gross Questions About 'Smeg' Are Answered By Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry And Kyle Christie

Our Geordie Shore lass Chloe Ferry is a lot of things - she's a die-hard chicken nugget lover and a top notch radge packet for a start, but it turns out our girl is also a bit of a Sherlock, since she's been finding out all about... smeg.

What on earth is smeg you ask? Luckily Nathan Henry and Kyle Christie were on hand to fill Chloe (and the rest of us) in during scenes that will air on 5STAR's Celebrity Sex Pod tonight.

Watch! Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry and Kyle Christie talk smeg on Celebrity Sex Pod:

Fortunately though you won't need to wait until tonight to find out, since we have the exclusive clip, in which Nathan reveals: "Smeg is cheese from the nob."

Sorry, what?

Kyle was on hand to offer a further in-depth explanation, revealing: "It's like bellend cheese, it stinks."

Chloe wasn't satisfied with the lad's explanations and did some further digging, asking "So, can you eat the cheese?"

Despite Nathan admitting he "wouldn't recommend it" Chloe decided: "I think cheese is cheese at the end of the day.. You can have it on toast, you can start your own business."

"I would start putting it in containers and selling them for £1.99," added the entrepreneurial lass.

Would somebody please pass the sick bucket?

So there you have it, don't say Geordie's never teach you anything. But seriously, it's probably best to stick to butter and jam on your toast.

Don't forget to find out what other delightful questions the Geordies have on Celebrity Sex Pod tonight at 10pm on 5STAR.

