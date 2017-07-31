Shows

All Of Chloe Ferry's Seriously Gross Questions About 'Smeg' Are Answered By Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry And Kyle Christie

What exactly is it? Can you put it on toast?

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 16:28

Our Geordie Shore lass Chloe Ferry is a lot of things - she's a die-hard chicken nugget lover and a top notch radge packet for a start, but it turns out our girl is also a bit of a Sherlock, since she's been finding out all about... smeg.

What on earth is smeg you ask? Luckily Nathan Henry and Kyle Christie were on hand to fill Chloe (and the rest of us) in during scenes that will air on 5STAR's Celebrity Sex Pod tonight.

Watch! Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry and Kyle Christie talk smeg on Celebrity Sex Pod:

Fortunately though you won't need to wait until tonight to find out, since we have the exclusive clip, in which Nathan reveals: "Smeg is cheese from the nob."

Sorry, what?

Kyle was on hand to offer a further in-depth explanation, revealing: "It's like bellend cheese, it stinks."

Chloe wasn't satisfied with the lad's explanations and did some further digging, asking "So, can you eat the cheese?" 

Channel 5/Celebrity Sex Pod

Despite Nathan admitting he "wouldn't recommend it" Chloe decided: "I think cheese is cheese at the end of the day.. You can have it on toast, you can start your own business."

"I would start putting it in containers and selling them for £1.99," added the entrepreneurial lass.

Would somebody please pass the sick bucket?

Da best fwenndddd @nathanhgshore

Da best fwenndddd @nathanhgshore

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

So there you have it, don't say Geordie's never teach you anything. But seriously, it's probably best to stick to butter and jam on your toast. 

Don't forget to find out what other delightful questions the Geordies have on Celebrity Sex Pod tonight at 10pm on 5STAR.

Now why not get checking out some more of the Geordie Shore cast's sex dilemmas...

 

Latest News

Fifth Harmony Slay Performance of New Single 'He Like That' on Good Morning America

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Maroon 5 Collaborate with SZA on Brand New Single

Shania Twain Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and Britney Spears

All Of Chloe Ferry's Seriously Gross Questions About 'Smeg' Are Answered By Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry And Kyle Christie

Liam Payne Shares Rare Image Of Son Bear As He Rings In His 24th Birthday

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Admits BFF Nathan Henry Had Her 'Best Interests At Heart' In On-Screen Fight Over Marty McKenna

Here's How You Can Sample Knack 2 For Free And It's Not Even Out Yet

Love Island's Jonny Mitchell Spotted Smooching Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt On Romantic Croatia Getaway

15 Of The Shadiest Celebrity Diss Track You've Ever Heard: Ranked

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran Release Surprise Duet Version of 'Your Song'

Arsenal Football Fans Ruthlessly Troll Perrie Edwards For Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Chelsea Move

This Mash Up Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ And A High School Musical 2 Classic Is Incredible

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Reports That She And Sister Kendall Share Underwear

Beyoncé Promises To "Help As Many" Hurricane Harvey Victims With Charity Plan

Squiggle Brows Are Officially The Instagram Eyebrow Trend No One Needed

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Katy Perry 'Being Sued' After Stagehand Loses A Toe On Prismatic World Tour

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute

More From Shows

All Of Chloe Ferry's Seriously Gross Questions About 'Smeg' Are Answered By Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry And Kyle Christie

Shows

Celebrity Sex Pod | Geordie Shore's Chloe, Nathan and Kyle Talk Smeg

Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Lead The Celebs Confirmed To Join 5STAR's Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

TV Shows

The Cast Of Channel 5's Make Or Break? Have Teased The Drama And It Looks Pretty Explosive

Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead

Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Casey Johnson Necks On With Another Single AF Date Following Marnie Simpson Block Drama

Is Single AF's Marnie Simpson Ready To Give Up On Love?: 'I'm Sick Of It'

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Chloe Ferry Admits She Regrets Having A Nose Job For One Very Unfortunate Reason

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Geordie Shore Ex's Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Awkwardly Discuss New Relationships In Front Of Eachother

Geordie Shore Fans Praise Abbie Holborn As She Enters The House As A Full Time Family Member

Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Is Sentenced To Jail Over Gun Dispute

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

TV Shows

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore