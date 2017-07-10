Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Lead The Celebs Confirmed To Join Channel 5's Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live

It looks like Halloween is coming early for Just Tattoo of Us presenting couple Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear since they are set to face any paranormal fears they have head on in 5STAR's brand new show, Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live.

The show, which is hosted by Rylan Clarke, will air live for the first time next month and Char and Bear are two of the first celebs brave enough to take on the spooky challenge. Oh and they will be joined by a few other familiar faces of course.

Ex on the Beach's Charlotte Dawson is also billed to be taking part in the live launch alongside Love Island's Chris Hughes and Ampika Pickston of The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The famous bunch will be joined by psychic Ian Lawman and his two paranormal investigator pals as they attempt to spend an entire night in one of the UK's most haunted buildings. Eek!

It's sounding like the celebs are about to go Ghostbusters AF since channel 5 said: "They will undertake a series of investigations in an attempt to capture evidence of the many apparitions that reside in this abandoned building, while uncovering it's terrifying history."

They added: "The night will culminate in a live séance when Ian and our spooked celebs will attempt to communicate to with the other side."

Holy moly. Whether or not this lot believe in ghosts, we bet they'll be shaking in their boots when the night rolls around!

Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live will air next month on 5STAR

We can't wait to see Charlotte and Bear take on the haunted house - but did you know Charlotte's flat is haunted?! Yep...