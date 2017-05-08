Shows

Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex

A handy guide to getting revenge

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 10:39

One of the best things you can do after a big, disastrous, explosive, my-life-is-over break up is to get as far away as phyiscally possible from the person who broke your heart. Unless you end up on Ex On The Beach, in which case the vaycay probably won’t be so therapeutic.

WATCH THE OFFISH PROMO FOR EX ON THE BEACH SERIES 8 BELOW:

Once the sob hiccup splutter crying has calmed down slightly, it’s time put down the ice cream, crawl away from your duvet and book a holiday with your best gal pals.

But everyone knows that, once you’re out there enjoying the sun, sea and souvenir shopping in your best bikini, there’s also a very strict code that needs to be followed when it comes to social media.

Because um, look at you - you’re hot stuff. Your ex is obviously gonna be stalking you while you’re away living your best life, so you may as well use it to your advantage.

If you’re serious about showing your ex exactly what they’re missing (you can still want revenge and be totally over them, right?), then you’re gonna need our handy guide to every Instagram you need to upload on holiday to say FU to your ex.

The one of you sipping a Pina Colada while hanging off the arm of a buff, bronzed and beautiful human being.

🎅🏼💦 @zerogravitydubai

🎅🏼💦 @zerogravitydubai

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Grab the closest person who looks like they're carved from marble in their swimmers and you're good to go.

The one to very subtly remind them how much they're missing your perfect peach.

🤘🏼

🤘🏼

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

As Gemma Collins famously once said, "You ain't never gonna get this caaaahhhndy!"

The one where you're basically touching noses with an A+, floppy haired fittie.

Jungle cats 🐯🐯 @caseycodyj

Jungle cats 🐯🐯 @caseycodyj

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Guaranteed to make them wonder who is this mystery holiday romance, and are you gonna be the next Marnie and Casey?

The one of you featuring some kind of cute novelty inflatable.

Last sunny holiday of the year 🦄☀️🌈 any of you guys got any more holidays this year?.....

Because we all know that nothing says Prime Single Pringle Fun like a giant pink doughnut floating in the pool...

In fact, all novelty inflatables scream 'WHO EVEN ARE YOU AGAIN?' so the more the better, really.

This unicorn is giving me life 🦄 My beaut pink bikini is obviously from my @inthestyleUK range and there's 30% off loads of styles including this using code HOT30 ✌

Have you even had a summer holiday unless you show off a giant, blow up unicorn / swan on your Instagram?

The one alongside your friends to remind your ex that you're probably talking about them right now.

A post shared by Ché Mcsorley (@chemcsorleyx) on

Either that or you're too busy socialising and suncreaming to even given 'em a second thought.

The one that shows you may as well have been on Baywatch and/or a swimwear model.

@mtvsingleaf 👀👀👀

@mtvsingleaf 👀👀👀

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

If your friends also wanna flood the comments section with the flame emoji, it might come in handy.

The one to showcase your glowing tan of dreams while they're back in Blighty looking pasty af.

Cold world, and they say hells hot 🎵

Cold world, and they say hells hot 🎵

A post shared by Jemma Lucy (@jemlucy) on

Get that melanin, girl. But always use SPF while you're doing it, obviously.

The one that features you looking slightly damp yet seductive in your swimming cozzie.

👋🏼

👋🏼

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

What is it about wet hair that makes you feel like some kind of smokin' siren seductress?

The one of you looking like super sophisticated wife material at dinner, accompanied by a mystery date.

Before shit got cray at Jlo last night! #VEGAS 🤑🎤 wearing Shout out & spice @mouthybymegan earrings from #meganxmisspap @misspap 🍸

If you like it then you should have put a ring on it rather than dumping me, you knob.

The one of you looking longingly, thoughtfully and drop dead gorgeously at the beach horizon.

"Know who you are, and know it's enough" ☁️🦄

"Know who you are, and know it's enough" ☁️🦄

A post shared by Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) on

The problem was that you were just too deep and meaningful for their tiny pea brain to ever understand.

Bonus points if your beach horizon also includes an aesthetic rope swing, palm trees and a great bikini.

V I E W S 🌎

V I E W S 🌎

A post shared by Kayleigh Morris 🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

Because you've totally found yourself and become a whole new woman without them. Hair flick.

The one that says you're far too busy being intelligent and cultural to be heartbroken tbh.

A post shared by CHANÉLLE MCCLEARY (@missmcclearyx) on

Even if you just take one photo at the famous monument and then head straight back to the pizza and 241 Blue Lagoons. Still counts.

The one that announces yep, you do in fact have a really good pair of boobs.

First day tanning in January 👌🏽☀️ . Bikini @boohoo 🖤 Shades: @jyylondon . Beach hair ready by @arabellarosehair

They are quite frankly magical, and your ex needs to know that they're never gonna be blessed by them again.

The one from the fancy dress night when you put the Mean Girls rule to good use.

🦁🐰 @samgowland

🦁🐰 @samgowland

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Whether it's a foam party, a full moon party or a booze cruise - you're a mouse, duh.

The one when you're working the makeup free, giant sunglasses, I Woke Up Like This vibes.

Holiday blues 🌞 Sunglasses 🕶 @chloeferrycosmetics

Holiday blues 🌞 Sunglasses 🕶 @chloeferrycosmetics

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

They gave up the blessing of waking up next to you every morning, and that's just not okay.

The one that shows your spending your days looking flawless on the beach while they're stuck at work.

Just three Huns chilling on the beach xoxoxoxo @kayleighmariemorrisx @sarahgoodhart

Just three Huns chilling on the beach xoxoxoxo @kayleighmariemorrisx @sarahgoodhart

A post shared by Holly Rickwood (@_hollyrickwood) on

Hope you're having a fun time with your commute while I'm riding jet skis and banana boats, d-bag.

And last but not least, the one featuring a cocktail with a tiny umbrella in.

Loving life 🇹🇭🍹 Eye lash extensions looking good @sirelleswan

Loving life 🇹🇭🍹 Eye lash extensions looking good @sirelleswan

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Because nothing says good time like a tiny umbrella. OVER IT.

Words by Lucy Wood

Yeeeah! Your ex is deffo missing you now BUT make sure you don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach starting on Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm - only on MTV! 

 

