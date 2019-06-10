MTV Talent Show Casting Call
Got a secret talent? MTV wants to know about it!
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 15:49
If you have an amazing talent, we want to see it!
To apply, simply send a blank email with the subject heading MTV to casting@zigzag.uk.com and we'll reply with all the details.
