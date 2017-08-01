Sia Has Signed A New Record Deal And Is Releasing A Christmas Album

The one and only Sia has announced a new album after releasing an all-new record deal… and it’s time for her to get festive.

That’s right, the ‘Chandelier’ superstar is releasing a Christmas album (her first) consisting only of original holiday songs, co-written by her and producer Greg Kurstin.

The album will be her first release under Atlantic Records after she recently signed a new deal, ending her partnership with RCA Records.

Sia will join an elite group of divas who have embraced Christmas in their discographies, including Kelly Clarkson and, of course, the Queen of Festive Mariah Carey.

It’s an interesting choice not to include covers of any traditional festive songs in the set, however that risk definitely paid off for Ariana Grande when she released her original holiday EP Christmas & Chill in 2015.

Greg Kurstin was heavily involved in her last two albums - 1000 Forms of Fear and This Is Acting - so we’re sure the music will be just as incredible as we’ve come to expect from the vocal powerhouse.

