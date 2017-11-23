Sia's 'Santa's Coming For Us' Video Is A '50s Hollywood Affair
Kristen Bell, Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughin and the cast of It? This is one interesting Christmas...
It's November 23rd so that means it's officially Christmas time, right?
According to Sia's calendar the answer to that question is a resounding yes as the 'Chandelier' singer just dropped the warm and fuzzy video for her new single 'Santa's Coming For Us'.
Taken from her original holiday album Everyday Is Christmas, the upbeat jingle gets a star-studded visual to accompany it starring the brilliant Kristen Bell and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin.
Fills the air and Christmas cheer does too
Pick a merry old Christmas tree, so lovely
The joy this time here brings to you
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
Santa's coming to town
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
Santa's coming to town
Singing to the deer in the skies
Singing as they jingle, jingle, jingle tonight
Singing to the moon setting free
You're the angel on the top of my tree
Singing to the spirit above
Sing your heart out with all of your love
Santa's coming for us
Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us
Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us
Santa's coming for us
Oh, Santa's coming for us
Send your letters off to Santa, baby
Tell him all your secret wishes, too
Send your letters off to Santa, baby
Hoping all your wildest dreams come true
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
Santa's coming to town
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
Santa's coming to town
Singing to the deer in the skies
Singing as they jingle, jingle, jingle tonight
Singing to the moon setting free
You're the angel on the top of my tree
Singing to the spirit above
Sing your heart out with all of your love
Santa's coming for us
Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us
Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us
Santa's coming for us
Oh, Santa's coming for us
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
Santa's coming to town
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
Santa's coming to town
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)
Santa's coming to town
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)
The all-American family affair is made up of Hollywood legends Henry Winkler and Susan Lucci, who star alongside Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff from the horror film of the year It.
We are obsessed with the fact that all of the kids in the family are from the horror genre because only Sia could make Christmas seem ominous.
Kristen Bell is the star of the video however, acting as the perfect housewife running around the house like mad as mums always do on December 25th.
Sia is not the only artist to drop a Christmas album this year as Gwen Stefani released her own collection, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, last month.
With Ariana Grande's Christmas & Chill EP and Justin Bieber's Under The Mistletoe still fresh AF, we are ready for the Christmas playlists to return!
Happy holidays, everyone! Get festive!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me are you too?
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We would roll down the rapids
To find a wave that fits
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
Girl give love to your body
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here