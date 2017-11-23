Sia's 'Santa's Coming For Us' Video Is A '50s Hollywood Affair

It's November 23rd so that means it's officially Christmas time, right?

According to Sia's calendar the answer to that question is a resounding yes as the 'Chandelier' singer just dropped the warm and fuzzy video for her new single 'Santa's Coming For Us'.

Taken from her original holiday album Everyday Is Christmas, the upbeat jingle gets a star-studded visual to accompany it starring the brilliant Kristen Bell and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin.

View the lyrics Night's are getting shorter now, hot chocolate

Fills the air and Christmas cheer does too

Pick a merry old Christmas tree, so lovely

The joy this time here brings to you



(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

Santa's coming to town

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

Santa's coming to town



Singing to the deer in the skies

Singing as they jingle, jingle, jingle tonight

Singing to the moon setting free

You're the angel on the top of my tree

Singing to the spirit above

Sing your heart out with all of your love

Santa's coming for us



Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us

Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us

Santa's coming for us

Oh, Santa's coming for us



Send your letters off to Santa, baby

Tell him all your secret wishes, too

Send your letters off to Santa, baby

Hoping all your wildest dreams come true



(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

Santa's coming to town

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

Santa's coming to town



Singing to the deer in the skies

Singing as they jingle, jingle, jingle tonight

Singing to the moon setting free

You're the angel on the top of my tree

Singing to the spirit above

Sing your heart out with all of your love

Santa's coming for us



Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us

Santa's coming for us, Santa's coming for us

Santa's coming for us

Oh, Santa's coming for us



(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

Santa's coming to town

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

Santa's coming to town

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

(Oh, do do do, oh, do do do)

Santa's coming to town

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da)

(Oh, da da da, oh, da da da) Writer(s): Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The all-American family affair is made up of Hollywood legends Henry Winkler and Susan Lucci, who star alongside Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff from the horror film of the year It.

We are obsessed with the fact that all of the kids in the family are from the horror genre because only Sia could make Christmas seem ominous.

Kristen Bell is the star of the video however, acting as the perfect housewife running around the house like mad as mums always do on December 25th.

Getty Images

Sia is not the only artist to drop a Christmas album this year as Gwen Stefani released her own collection, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, last month.

With Ariana Grande's Christmas & Chill EP and Justin Bieber's Under The Mistletoe still fresh AF, we are ready for the Christmas playlists to return!

Happy holidays, everyone! Get festive!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SIA AND ZAYN'S 'DUSK TILL DAWN' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW