8 Ways Siesta Key Is The New Laguna Beach

There's a new show coming to MTV and if you loved Laguna you'll LOVE this!

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 08:00

Siesta Key is the reality TV show here to fill that Laguna Beach shaped hole in your life, and we’re all but shouting from the rooftops about it. It’s got the drama and the love triangles that you loved in LB, only this time we’ve entered an entirely new era of what people will do to make a scene.

So here’s just a few reasons as to why it’s just like its predecessor, only ten times more dramatic…

Watch this and see why Siesta Key could be your brand new Laguna Beach:

They’ve all got massive houses…

And when we say massive we mean, like, sixteen times the size of anything we’ve ever stepped foot in. Think Seth Cohen’s humble abode, or one of the Kardashians’ pads. But then again they need somewhere to store their drama, so why not pop it in a walk in wardrobe?

They know how to throw a party…

Seeing as the whole thing kicks off with a massive party at Alex’s house, it’s pretty clear that this is where most of the dramz will take place. Only unlike Laguna there’s no fire pit on the beach situations, but the flamingo pool floats more than make up for it.

The drama surrounding boys is a major plot point…

Lauren’s dramz with Stephen Colletti were what we lived for back in 2001, so of course Siesta Key has it’s very own love triangles to keep you HOOKED. It mostly centres around Alex and Brandon, and because there are more girls than guys things soon get feisty.

There’s a sassy voiceover a la Lauren Conrad…

It’s all very xoxo, Gossip Girl, as you’re delivered really quite chilling lines about what’s to come by a different girl each week. We just hope that the comparisons to Conrad end there, and that none of them become known as The Girl Who Didn’t Go To Paris.

The opening track is an upbeat pop song that is set to ~inspire~…

Carly Rae Jepsen - Cut To The Feeling (Audio)

You know how Laguna’s Hilary Duff opening number ‘Come Clean’ is basically the soundtrack to that period in your life when you binge watched the entire series? Well Carly Rae Jepson's 'Cut To The Feeling' is going to soon be in your head 24/7 thanks to Siesta Key.

There’s a surfing equivalent for Siesta Key…

Okay so fishing is no where near as hot as surfing, but it seems it’s just the done thing in Siesta Key. In fact, Alex is so obsessed with it his Insta is 90% fishing pics. We’re not really sure how this would involve us ever bumping into a Hemsworth, but we’re willing to learn how to reel it in.

A new girl arrives in the first ep to stir things up...

Kelsey shows up having travelled the world with her modelling career, just like pageant queen Casey from season two LB. But this time there’s a little more to it than just a random move, as she’s actually back home to help care for her mum who has MS.

They have jobs but they’re still allowed to have all of the private conversations…

We don’t know about you, but when we were working our uni jobs we were not allowed to have casual chit chat with our friends who popped in to say hi. But on Siesta Key none of the managers seem to mind you going off for a beach walk to flirt with some guy wearing a vest. Ugh, life is so unfair.

Siesta Key hits MTV on September 13 at 9pm, so be sure to tune in! And check out more exclusive videos below:

