EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

We LOVE our Charlotte Crosby- a total tycoon who's ALWAYS on the toon. She's obvs been busy af with boyf Stephen Bear in Just Tattoo Of Us, but NEWSFLASH, there's more...



Instagram/CharlotteGshore

As if that wasn't enough for our lass, she is about to supply comedic commentary on the voiceover for BRAND NEW MTV SHOW Single AF! Is there anything stopping this fierce femme?!

It wasn't so long ago that Charlotte appeared alongside BFF Marnie Simpson and now she is the classified commentator of her love life?! You lot are in for a real treat!

If you dig a dating show and savour social media, Single AF is right up your street! Earlier this summer, we sent seven celeb singletons (Marnie Simpson, Casey Johnson, Jedward, Farrah Abraham, Courtney Act and Elliot Crawford) on an international expedition in pursuit of pulling 'The One'. Sounds tricky, right? But, with the help of their fans (you), social media (eek) and destiny (obvs) it might just be possible. The seven celebs shared every day (and every snog) for a long and fervent fortnight before inviting their favoured date on a weeklong romantic getaway in Paris (ooh lah lah!)

Tune in to MTV on Tuesday 24th October at 10pm for all the action!