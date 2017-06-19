Single AF

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

Don't miss the launch of Single AF on Monday, 26th June - only on MTV.co.uk!

Michael Currell
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 13:16

She’s had a rollercoaster love life with her on-off Geordie Shore ex, Aaron Chalmers.

But it looks like our lass Marnie Simpson, 25, is well and truly on the hunt for romance as she’s been confirmed to be joining new MTV dating reality show, Single AF.

WATCH THE BRAND NEW AND EXCLUSIVE SINGLE AF TEASER HERE:

Yep, the Newcastle babe will be joining a host of other A-list celebs to try and find their perfect match from around the world!

MTV
Also on the lookout for love are Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, Celebrity Big Brother stars John and Edward Grimes aka Jedward, Youtuber Elliot Crawford, RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act and former Stereo Kicks and Union J star, Casey Johnson.

MTV
MTV
These single celebs will be putting their love lives in the hands of MTV for two weeks as they travel from Cancun to Sydney to try and find The One - but there’s a catch...

We’ll be calling upon the celebs’ millions of social media followers from all over the globe to help them find dates - whenever and wherever they are. 

Plus we’ll be setting them challenges to push them to look for love in unexpected ways and getting them to test out bizarre theories. Yes, this is happening - for real!

Then, at the end of their two-week global hunt for love, all the celebs will be flown to Paris where they’ll get to live with in a reality house. Sort of like Celebrity Big Brother - with plus ones!

LEARN MORE ABOUT MTV'S CRAZIEST DATING SHOW EVER BELOW:

Will they find love? Only time (and a LOT of social media) will tell!

Make sure you get involved for your chance to play cupid to these unlucky in love celebs.

MTV
Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help six sexy singles find their match!

Don't miss the launch of Single AF on Monday, 26th June on MTV.co.uk!

Latest News

Rita Ora - Your Song

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

Camila Cabello Advises Fans Not to Be Afraid of Their Emotions

Michael Phelps Is Going To Race An Actual Shark Because Sure Why Not

Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For 'Wiping Away' Her Tears In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Cheryl Calls Liam Payne ‘The Most Amazing Daddy’ With Ridiculously Cute Father’s Day Insta Post

All The Outfits From The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet

North West and Penelope Disick Got The Cutest Matching Fluffy Puppies For their Birthdays

Jay Z Is About To Release A New Album REALLY SOON

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Zayn Malik Recruits Bella Hadid To Model His Zayn X Versus Fashion Line

More From Single AF

Single AF

Introducing Single AF | MTV News

TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

Single AF

Single AF | Official Teaser Trailer

13 Things You Need to Know About Single AF's Casey Johnson

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Elliot Crawford

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Farrah Abraham

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Jedward

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Courtney Act

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Marnie Simpson

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson both look gorgeous in no make up selfies
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Hits Out At Taylor Swift Calling The Chart Topper 'Sly'

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Celebrity

Liam Gallagher Has Taken A Swipe At Liam Payne