Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

She’s had a rollercoaster love life with her on-off Geordie Shore ex, Aaron Chalmers.

But it looks like our lass Marnie Simpson, 25, is well and truly on the hunt for romance as she’s been confirmed to be joining new MTV dating reality show, Single AF.

WATCH THE BRAND NEW AND EXCLUSIVE SINGLE AF TEASER HERE:

Yep, the Newcastle babe will be joining a host of other A-list celebs to try and find their perfect match from around the world!

These single celebs will be putting their love lives in the hands of MTV for two weeks as they travel from Cancun to Sydney to try and find The One - but there’s a catch...

We’ll be calling upon the celebs’ millions of social media followers from all over the globe to help them find dates - whenever and wherever they are.

Plus we’ll be setting them challenges to push them to look for love in unexpected ways and getting them to test out bizarre theories. Yes, this is happening - for real!

Then, at the end of their two-week global hunt for love, all the celebs will be flown to Paris where they’ll get to live with in a reality house. Sort of like Celebrity Big Brother - with plus ones!

LEARN MORE ABOUT MTV'S CRAZIEST DATING SHOW EVER BELOW:

Will they find love? Only time (and a LOT of social media) will tell!

Make sure you get involved for your chance to play cupid to these unlucky in love celebs.

Don't miss the launch of Single AF on Monday, 26th June on MTV.co.uk!