Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson Go In Hard On Farrah Abraham

Hang on! Isn't Single AF supposed to be about people finding love?

Because RN all we've seen from these unlucky in love celebs is drama (Elliot's passport fiasco, anyone?) and hate.

Maybe not all hate. Anyone following Jedward's date last night would've witnessed a little bit of love (and A LOT of lips.) Go on lads!

Today celeb singletons, Marnine Simpson and Casey Johnson took a break from looking for love and answered questions from already obsessed fans on Facebook Live.

What was the main topic of conversation? Yep! Farrah Abraham.

And let's hope their glamorous co-star wasn't watching because the pair gave the American babe a REET roasting!

WATCH MARNIE SIMPSON AND CASEY JOHNSON GO IN ON FARRAH ABRAHAM BELOW:

Talking about the Teen Mom, Casey didn't hold back, saying: "I ain’t got any good points to say about Farrah. She just wants a bloke with money," before adding (and failing hard with an impression of the 26-year-old): “I want a guy with money. He has to be rich. He has to earn over 200 grand a week.”

MTV

Geordie Shore worldie, Marnie warned of potench drama, saying: "She just hasn’t really made an effort with me at all." The lass then added: "I honestly believe in my heart that me and Farrah are gonna clash at some point."

Looks like we might see Marn go pua radge very soon, especially when Casey really stirred things up by asking: "Who's better looking? You or Farrah?" #AWKS

Taking a moment to think about her answer, Marnie replied: "She has had sh*t loads of surgery."

MTV

OUCH!

Well we CANNOT wait to see what goes down when these lovely lasses have to live together. YAAAAAAAS!

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

