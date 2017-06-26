Single AF

Casey Johnson And Courtney Act Share A Kiss During Single AF Chapstick Challenge

Things are hotting up for our sexy singletons...

Sophia Moir
Monday, June 26, 2017 - 20:21

From Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson admitting she fancies Casey Johnson to Farrah Abraham calling Casey a 'd*ckhead', the first 24 hours of Single AF have been #DRAMZAF.

And it looks like things are getting even hotter as we can reveal that drag queen Courtney Act shares a cheeky kiss with boybander Casey.*

*It's all fun and games as the pair take part in the Chapstick Challenge!

Watch the exclusive video below to see Courtney and Casey share a kiss:

MTV

Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help seven sexy singles find their match! 

