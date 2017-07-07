Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

While Casey Johnson’s kissing tally is currently racking up the numbers, his followers list is taking a bit of a bashing.

A fairly impressive one third of his Single AF castmates have now gone and blocked him during the dating process, so that’s kind of awkward.

Casey was just about to take off on the lads’ flight from Milan back home to London, when one last quick social media scroll revealed that Farrah has officially hit the Block button on Twitter. Brutal.

MTV UK

Spilling the news to @MTVSingleAF followers, a very pissed off Casey said: “I’ve just gone on Twitter to look at what Edward’s doing and look, ‘Farrah Abraham has blocked you’.

Getting a little bit sassy, he added: “Boohoo, I’m so bothered.

"Not the first time I’ve been blocked this week but Farrah, see you later love.”

Casey went on to say that he’s now got his fingers, toes, ears and eyes crossed that #Fasey won’t be paired up for the last leg of their international hunt for love.

MTV UK

“Anyway, enough about Farrah or whatever her name is…,” Casey said.

“Can’t wait to get back to the UK and find out my next destination. Hopefully I’m not paired with that witch.”

But over on the other side of the plane, Elliot and John were spilling the real tea and explaining that there might be more to this whole Casey vs Farrah thing than we first thought.

Instagram

Despite their feud originally kicking off after Farrah branded Casey a ‘dickhead’ on a day one, Elliot’s got an alternative theory to the drama.

“Casey seems to be making a habit of this whole ‘Getting blocked by girls' thing. He seems to enjoy being blocked by females.

“We all believe that Farrah actually has a crush on Casey."

"Like primary school where you pick on the person that you fancy… that’s basically Casey and Farrah, it’s sweet really.”

Yep, we’re sure Farrah will 100 percent agree with all of Elliot’s theory. Glad we’ve solved that one.

Words by Lucy Wood