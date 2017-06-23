12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Sometimes it can seem as though you’re the only single person in the world, with everyone else coupled off into various all-singing, all-snogging perfect romances destined for marriage and lots of babies. Sigh.

But in reality there’s a WHOLE lot of singletons out there, which is why the celebs on MTV’s brand new show, Single AF, have turned their back on the world of showbiz to try and find love with - shock horror - a plain old non-famous sort.

Us mere, slightly skint mortals might have distinctly less shiny hair and a much sadder looking bank account than the A-listers, but actually a famous person + a civilian can actually be a match made in heaven.

Don’t believe us? Here’s 12 celebs who’ve dared to date normal, non-famous folk and found a beautiful romance as a result. Hooray.

1. Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

Getty

Orange Is The New Black's Samira met totally non-famous (but still super successful) writer Lauren Morelli on the set of the Netflix show, and actually got married just a couple of months ago.

To be honest, it sounds like the best wedding ever. The cute af couple walked down the aisle to Montell Jordan’s 'This Is How We Do It', and entered the reception to Justin Bieber 'Baby'. Goals.

2. Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Getty

As far as romantic back stories go, it doesn't get much more adorable than Eddie and Hannah, who first met when Eddie was attending an all-boys boarding school, and Hannah was over at a nearby school for girls.

While Eddie went on to become an Oscar winner, Hannah worked behind the scenes as his publicist. These days they're happily married and even have their first child together.

3. Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan

Getty

Violetta and Ansel have been together for a seriously long time now since they were teenagers, attending the same high school together where Violetta was training to become a dancer.

After a brief split while Ansel casually become world famous, the couple quickly got back together after realising that they were pretty much made for each other.

4. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Instagram

Ed Sheeran basically invented romance and loving arms with nothing but a notepad and an acoustic guitar, but he's still only got eyes for one, very normal, very unfamous gal.

He and Cherry (who's worked as an advisory consultant) first met at school and have been close ever since.

Ed's even said that he feels “pretty good” about the possibility of marrying his childhood sweetheart, and that he “would definitely love kids” in the future. CUTE.

5. Tom Felton and Jade Olivia

Instagram

Although we still kinda ship Draco Malfoy with Pansy Parkinson, Jade Olivia was definitely a great alternative while the couple were still together.

They were always looking next level loved up, and Tom even landed Jade a quick cameo in the final Harry Potter movie. Perks of the relationship, eh?

They called it quits in January 2016, but were together for a strong seven years while Tom hit the world's red carpet and Jade worked behind the scenes as a stunt assistant.

6. Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Instagram

Vicky and businessman John first went public with their relationship back in November, with a not-so-cryptic Instagram post saying 'what’s meant to be will always find a way'.

While Vicky's reality star-studded CV includes Geordie Shore, Ex On The Beach, I'm A Celeb... and Loose Women, John's mainly features his very own clothing company called 'Little and Large'.

7. Lauren Jauregui and Lucy Vives

Instagram

Fifth Harmony's Lauren famously issued a public coming out statement in an open letter to President Trump, but before her official word on the matter, fans had long speculated that she and Lucy (who stayed well out of the limelight) were more than just close friends.

While they never officially confirmed their relationship, they spent a ton of time together and Harmonizers were pretty positive that their romance was legit thanks to some cosy looking photos which appeared online.

8. Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder

Getty

Maybe the love story that defines a generation, Louis and Eleanor's relationship has managed to survive his rise to superstardom, the whole Larry thing, an actual baby and the One Direction fandom over the years (alright, there might have been a few hiccups along the way).

Fun fact: Harry Styles actually introduced them in the first place when Eleanor was at university, and they dated for about three years.

After a fairly brutal breakup for quite some time, it seems as though #Elounor is back on the cards for 2017. AGH.

9. Liam Payne and Sophia Smith

Getty

Liam Payne and his ex-girlfriend Sophia Smith were classmates in school, and they reunited in 2013 at a birthday party when Liam was looking a whole lot more appealing as an A-list beefcake than as a teenage boy. Yas, Sophia.

After hitting it off all over again, they dated for two years with Liam in 1D and Sophia at university. And if that's not a lesson that you should always be nice to people at the slightly awkward school, we don't know what is.

10. Kate and Wills

Getty

In perhaps the ultimate journey from non-famous to unbelievably famous, Prince Wills fell in love with Kate Middleton when they were studying at university and she was just your average (fairly posh) gal.

If any fangirl is ever looking for an example of how to do things, we'd suggest using K-Middy as an example seeing as she managed to become an actual PRINCESS. Goals.

11. Tyler Posey and Seana Gorlick

Getty

Tyler and Seana were pretty much the ultimate fairytale couple, starting off as young childhood sweethearts and even putting a ring on it when he popped the question in Hawaii.

Unfortunately the pair went their separate ways after three months of being engaged, but seeing as they fell in love with each other when they were just 12 years old, it's definitely still proof that celebs and civilians can make it work.

12. Harry Styles and Tess Ward

Twitter / Getty

Maybe one of the most recent regular folks to reportedly bag an A-lister is blogger Tess Ward, who kicked off Harry Styles dating rumours back in May when she was spotted wearing his jazzy shirt by eagle-eyed fans.

The latest rumours reckon that Hazza cooled things off to focus on promoting Dunkirk, but wearing his ACTUAL shirt out in public?

Break up or no break up, if that's not the dream we don't know what is.

Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help six sexy singles find their match!

DON’T MISS the launch of Single AF on Monday, 26th June on MTV.co.uk!

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that that's made you feel better about life, do you fancy a watch of Marnie Simpson talking all things Single AF? Course you do.