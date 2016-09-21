Single AF

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

Don't worry, even famous people are doomed to be alone forever

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 17:12

You might think that being a celebrity with loads of money, a beautiful face and a ton of Instagram followers would make finding a soulmate a walk in the park - but judging by this bunch of celebrities, you would be very wrong.

Famous people on the hunt for romance are just as prone to dating disasters as the rest of us mere mortals, and we guarantee that nothing will make you feel better about your own love life than reading about their really crap dating experiences.

Seriously, we're all in this shit storm together.

MTV’s brand new show Single AF is proof that the course of true love never did run smooth even when you’re a celeb, so it’s kinda comforting to know that even A-listers are destined to be forever alone. So that’s a relief.

From Ed Sheeran to Ariana Grande, and Chloe Ferry to Justin Bieber, here’s 20 celebrities who’ve been on WAY worse dates than you have.

1. Lucy Hale and the Encounter with the F**kboy

"I was on a date with a guy once, and he wasn't aware that I could see his cell phone,” the Pretty Little Liars actress told Glamour.

“And the fact that he was actually texting romantic messages to another girl."

2. Justin Bieber and the white tshirt-related disaster.

"I took a girl out for a first date to an Italian restaurant and spilled spaghetti all over her," Justin said to Girl's Life.

"It was terrible and embarrassing. She never went out with me again."

3. Emma Watson coming face to face with the world's biggest idiot.

“The worst date I’ve ever been on was a guy who told me he couldn’t be friends with fat people or anyone who was unattractive,” she spilled to The Telegraph.

“I realized pretty quickly that he was a nutter.”

4. Ariana Grande taking 'Bleeding Love' WAY too literally.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

"A few years ago I was on a date and when we were kissing I suddenly got the worst ever nosebleed.

"We went back to his car to sort it out and at the same time my friends walked past and saw me bleeding – they thought I was being killed! Luckily, though, nothing that bad’s happened recently," Ari confessed to CelebsNow.

5. Chloe Ferry having maybe the most Chloe Ferry-ish disaster of all time.

When quizzed by Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry on whether she'd been on any dates recently, Chloe revealed: "I did and, er, it got worse.

"The lad had to go to hospital. His banjo snapped. I was using my teeth."

6. Jeremy McConnell with a cautionary tale that you can't unsee. Wow.

" Goooo follow @inkedandhott for the hottest ink and inked people on Insta @inkedandhott @inkedandhott @inkedandhott 💉💉💉💉 ... Get at them for a shout out """

"I was seeing this girl for a while," Jeremy recalled to Reveal. "And when we went for dinner, she s*** herself. 

"She was wearing a white jumpsuit and the s*** came through.”

7. Ferne McCann summing up pretty much every girl's dating history.

Messy bun & getting stuff done 😸. _______________________________ Wearing this gorgeous off the shoulder dress & matching chocker from @dressed_by_lauren 😍

"I went on a date recently and it was the worst date of my life! He was horrible, really rude. And you know when you go on a bad date and have a bad experience, you end up feeling bad about yourself.

"I rocked up late becuase there was so much traffic, so maybe he was annoyed about that, but he was really late too!" Ferne spilled on This Morning.

"Then I smashed a champagne glass and he was made me feel awkward. We went to a club afterwards and he didn't talk to me for the rest of the night, so I left. It was horrible."

8. Scarlett Moffatt exposing the state of romance in 2017.

 “After the date he said ‘do you want to go to Halford’s carpark?’", she told her I'm A Celeb... campmates.

"He then showed me he had a zip up jacket on with nothing underneath!”

9. Zoe Kravitz on that time she went on a date and ended up with a giant turtle.

On it. #callyourmama

On it. #callyourmama

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Telling the amazing tale to Jimmy Fallon, Zoe said: "I went on a date once with this guy. The date itself was actually fine, we talked about music and movies and he told me he'd just got a new turtle. The date was fine.

"The next day I went home and he calls me, and I assumed he was gonna ask me on a second date. I pick up the phone and he says, 'Remember I was telling you about little Gary, my new turtle? Can you watch him for a few days?

"He comes over and drops off a duffle bag, says thanks and leaves. The bag starts moving - so I open the duffle bag and inside is a 30lbs African tortoise. 

"I have this turtle for about a week. But then it's been maybe a month since we've had Gary, and my phone rings and it's Gary's dad... He's back in town and wants to know if I wanna go and see a movie. I go on a second date with this guy and it's insane that we didn't only talk about the giant African tortoise.

"We go back to his house for a night cap and all I'm thinking is, Gary can't live here. So I tell him that I've got to go home and feed my turtle, Gary. I kept him for the entire summer and now he lives at a turtle sanctuary."

10. Nick Jonas confirming why fangirl's have no chill on dates.

"I have so many bad date stories. Well, there was a few where, like, alcohol was involved and it just got really bad. Those weren't necessarily the worst dates," Nick admitted to Cosmopolitan.

"The worst dates are when people, like, know more about me than is comfortable. She just starts asking me questions that you wouldn't know unless I told you, but she knew from wherever, from online or something. I don't know. It was just very odd."

12. Amy Schumer making us all do one big collective eye roll.

Umm #SnatchedMovie🌴 bus

Umm #SnatchedMovie🌴 bus

A post shared by @amyschumer on

"He was asking me date questions ... 'If you could have lunch with anyone living or dead, who would it be?' And I said, 'Mark Twain'," she revealed on Live with Kelly and Michael.

"And he said, 'No, it has to be somebody real.''

13. Tina Fey talking about a guy who we hope she threw some food at.

"I had a gentleman in college tell me, during a date, that I could be really pretty if I lost some weight. On a date!", Tina told indieLondon. 

14. Bear Grylls being absolute outdoor-loving boyfriend goals and still not getting anywhere.

Nothing more fun than doing our BG Survival Academy training with Marmaduke and camping out tonight - I mean who doesn't like making camp, fire and honing axe throwing and stalking skills!

"I made a picnic up on a mountain for a girl, with tables and chairs and three courses,” he told The Huffington Post.

“It took me a full day to carry it all up there. But then she never showed, and the wind and rain blew it. The whole night was a washout."

15. Chantelle Connelly revealing her best money saving techniques.

Best place for individual lashes has to be @sirelleswan she's a perfectionist 👌 wouldn't go anywhere else ! Give her a follow girls she's amazing !

"Worst date I've ever been on?," Chantelle spilled to MTV. "I got took to a restaurant and had to pay for half of it, which is always a no go on your first date.

"I pretended to go to the toilet and I never came back [sic]."

15. Ed Sheeran confirming that there is literally no hope for any of us.

Ed revealed to Cosmopolitan that his worst date made for one of his best songs. "That's what one of the singles [on X] is about," he said.

"The girl I was seeing slept with my friend at my own party while I was in the same hotel."

But that's not the only crap date he's ever had the pleasure to be caught up in. "I once went on a date and brought a Lego set," he said to Graham Norton. "I made the Lego set, and then left."

16. Mindy Kaling proving that the whole friend zone thing happens on both sides.

"The worst date I've ever been on was with a guy who I was super excited about, really attracted to, and then on the date it became apparent that it WASNT a date.

"He was just a straight dude who was psyched to have dinner with me in a platonic way," Mindy admitted on Reddit.

"He talked about an actress he really wanted to date and we split the check. Thus is dating in Los Angeles."

17. Jade Thirlwall admitting that even beyond fit people like Little Mix have dating disasters.

Berlin 💛✨⚡️ #GloryDaysTour

Berlin 💛✨⚡️ #GloryDaysTour

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on

"This boy I really fancied in school for ages finally asked me to the cinema and I was so excited," Jade spilled to Seventeen.

"But when I got there, I saw that he invited about 20 other friends. It was so awful!"

18. Britney Spears having a strange encounter with a part-human, part-reptile.

“I have a friend at home, and he randomly sets me up with people every now and then on dates.

"It’s just awkward because there’s so many times that you meet people and it’s just too awkward, and you just don’t feel right,” she told Jonathan Ross.

“I went with this one guy, and he looked like a lizard. Like, I was so scared … I was like, ‘Holy s—, he looks just like a lizard,’ and I had to go. [I left] immediately.”

19. Kelly Osbourne on the date that resulted in a broken heart and a broken bone.

💜

💜

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

“He went to kiss me and I got scared, because I was still very much a prude,” Kelly told PEOPLE about her very first date ever.

“I leaned back and fell down three stairs onto the street, broke my wrist and ran away from him.”

20. Khloe Kardashian on that time that things got really weird.

"I met this guy in New York and we stayed connected as friends and then one time, I was on iChat, and IM with him, and a naked girl walks in the background and all of a sudden the computer just shuts, like stops," she recalled to E! Online.

"And then he texted me an hour later, like, ‘Sorry that was my sister,' and I was like, ‘uhhh.'"

Suddenly, the single life doesn't seem so bad.

Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help six sexy singles find their match! 

DON’T MISS the launch of Single AF on Monday, 26th June on MTV.co.uk!

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're feeling better about things, how about watching Marnie Simpson reveal the REAL reason she signed up to Single AF?

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

Is Ed Sheeran Acting As A Music Mentor For Cruz Beckham's Pop Career?

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

This Is The Music Festival You Are Most Likely To Get It On At

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

More From Single AF

TV Shows

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

TV Shows

14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

TV Shows

12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Single AF

Single AF | These Celebs Are Looking For Love

Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Explains Exactly Why She Joined Single AF | MTV News

Single AF

Introducing Single AF | MTV News

TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Confirmed To Join New MTV Dating Reality Show Single AF

Single AF

Single AF | Official Teaser Trailer

13 Things You Need to Know About Single AF's Casey Johnson

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Elliot Crawford

13 Things You Need To Know About Single AF's Farrah Abraham

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman reveals how daughter Marliya has changed her relationship with Manley

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Explains How Having Daughter Marliya Has Affected Her Relationship With Manley Geddes - EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Ferry Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans To Help With The After Effects Of Weight Loss

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson