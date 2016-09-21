20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

You might think that being a celebrity with loads of money, a beautiful face and a ton of Instagram followers would make finding a soulmate a walk in the park - but judging by this bunch of celebrities, you would be very wrong.

Famous people on the hunt for romance are just as prone to dating disasters as the rest of us mere mortals, and we guarantee that nothing will make you feel better about your own love life than reading about their really crap dating experiences.

Seriously, we're all in this shit storm together.

MTV’s brand new show Single AF is proof that the course of true love never did run smooth even when you’re a celeb, so it’s kinda comforting to know that even A-listers are destined to be forever alone. So that’s a relief.

From Ed Sheeran to Ariana Grande, and Chloe Ferry to Justin Bieber, here’s 20 celebrities who’ve been on WAY worse dates than you have.

1. Lucy Hale and the Encounter with the F**kboy

"I was on a date with a guy once, and he wasn't aware that I could see his cell phone,” the Pretty Little Liars actress told Glamour.

“And the fact that he was actually texting romantic messages to another girl."

2. Justin Bieber and the white tshirt-related disaster.

"I took a girl out for a first date to an Italian restaurant and spilled spaghetti all over her," Justin said to Girl's Life.

"It was terrible and embarrassing. She never went out with me again."

3. Emma Watson coming face to face with the world's biggest idiot.

“The worst date I’ve ever been on was a guy who told me he couldn’t be friends with fat people or anyone who was unattractive,” she spilled to The Telegraph.

“I realized pretty quickly that he was a nutter.”

4. Ariana Grande taking 'Bleeding Love' WAY too literally.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

"A few years ago I was on a date and when we were kissing I suddenly got the worst ever nosebleed.

"We went back to his car to sort it out and at the same time my friends walked past and saw me bleeding – they thought I was being killed! Luckily, though, nothing that bad’s happened recently," Ari confessed to CelebsNow.

5. Chloe Ferry having maybe the most Chloe Ferry-ish disaster of all time.

When quizzed by Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry on whether she'd been on any dates recently, Chloe revealed: "I did and, er, it got worse.

"The lad had to go to hospital. His banjo snapped. I was using my teeth."

6. Jeremy McConnell with a cautionary tale that you can't unsee. Wow.

"I was seeing this girl for a while," Jeremy recalled to Reveal. "And when we went for dinner, she s*** herself.

"She was wearing a white jumpsuit and the s*** came through.”

7. Ferne McCann summing up pretty much every girl's dating history.

"I went on a date recently and it was the worst date of my life! He was horrible, really rude. And you know when you go on a bad date and have a bad experience, you end up feeling bad about yourself.

"I rocked up late becuase there was so much traffic, so maybe he was annoyed about that, but he was really late too!" Ferne spilled on This Morning.

"Then I smashed a champagne glass and he was made me feel awkward. We went to a club afterwards and he didn't talk to me for the rest of the night, so I left. It was horrible."

8. Scarlett Moffatt exposing the state of romance in 2017.

“After the date he said ‘do you want to go to Halford’s carpark?’", she told her I'm A Celeb... campmates.

"He then showed me he had a zip up jacket on with nothing underneath!”

9. Zoe Kravitz on that time she went on a date and ended up with a giant turtle.

On it. #callyourmama On it. #callyourmama A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Telling the amazing tale to Jimmy Fallon, Zoe said: "I went on a date once with this guy. The date itself was actually fine, we talked about music and movies and he told me he'd just got a new turtle. The date was fine.

"The next day I went home and he calls me, and I assumed he was gonna ask me on a second date. I pick up the phone and he says, 'Remember I was telling you about little Gary, my new turtle? Can you watch him for a few days?

"He comes over and drops off a duffle bag, says thanks and leaves. The bag starts moving - so I open the duffle bag and inside is a 30lbs African tortoise.

"I have this turtle for about a week. But then it's been maybe a month since we've had Gary, and my phone rings and it's Gary's dad... He's back in town and wants to know if I wanna go and see a movie. I go on a second date with this guy and it's insane that we didn't only talk about the giant African tortoise.

"We go back to his house for a night cap and all I'm thinking is, Gary can't live here. So I tell him that I've got to go home and feed my turtle, Gary. I kept him for the entire summer and now he lives at a turtle sanctuary."

10. Nick Jonas confirming why fangirl's have no chill on dates.

"I have so many bad date stories. Well, there was a few where, like, alcohol was involved and it just got really bad. Those weren't necessarily the worst dates," Nick admitted to Cosmopolitan.

"The worst dates are when people, like, know more about me than is comfortable. She just starts asking me questions that you wouldn't know unless I told you, but she knew from wherever, from online or something. I don't know. It was just very odd."

12. Amy Schumer making us all do one big collective eye roll.

Umm #SnatchedMovie🌴 bus Umm #SnatchedMovie🌴 bus A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

"He was asking me date questions ... 'If you could have lunch with anyone living or dead, who would it be?' And I said, 'Mark Twain'," she revealed on Live with Kelly and Michael.

"And he said, 'No, it has to be somebody real.''

13. Tina Fey talking about a guy who we hope she threw some food at.

"I had a gentleman in college tell me, during a date, that I could be really pretty if I lost some weight. On a date!", Tina told indieLondon.

14. Bear Grylls being absolute outdoor-loving boyfriend goals and still not getting anywhere.

"I made a picnic up on a mountain for a girl, with tables and chairs and three courses,” he told The Huffington Post.

“It took me a full day to carry it all up there. But then she never showed, and the wind and rain blew it. The whole night was a washout."

15. Chantelle Connelly revealing her best money saving techniques.

"Worst date I've ever been on?," Chantelle spilled to MTV. "I got took to a restaurant and had to pay for half of it, which is always a no go on your first date.

"I pretended to go to the toilet and I never came back [sic]."

15. Ed Sheeran confirming that there is literally no hope for any of us.

Ed revealed to Cosmopolitan that his worst date made for one of his best songs. "That's what one of the singles [on X] is about," he said.

"The girl I was seeing slept with my friend at my own party while I was in the same hotel."

But that's not the only crap date he's ever had the pleasure to be caught up in. "I once went on a date and brought a Lego set," he said to Graham Norton. "I made the Lego set, and then left."

16. Mindy Kaling proving that the whole friend zone thing happens on both sides.

"The worst date I've ever been on was with a guy who I was super excited about, really attracted to, and then on the date it became apparent that it WASNT a date.

"He was just a straight dude who was psyched to have dinner with me in a platonic way," Mindy admitted on Reddit.

"He talked about an actress he really wanted to date and we split the check. Thus is dating in Los Angeles."

17. Jade Thirlwall admitting that even beyond fit people like Little Mix have dating disasters.

Berlin 💛✨⚡️ #GloryDaysTour Berlin 💛✨⚡️ #GloryDaysTour A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on May 26, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

"This boy I really fancied in school for ages finally asked me to the cinema and I was so excited," Jade spilled to Seventeen.

"But when I got there, I saw that he invited about 20 other friends. It was so awful!"

18. Britney Spears having a strange encounter with a part-human, part-reptile.

“I have a friend at home, and he randomly sets me up with people every now and then on dates.

"It’s just awkward because there’s so many times that you meet people and it’s just too awkward, and you just don’t feel right,” she told Jonathan Ross.

“I went with this one guy, and he looked like a lizard. Like, I was so scared … I was like, ‘Holy s—, he looks just like a lizard,’ and I had to go. [I left] immediately.”

19. Kelly Osbourne on the date that resulted in a broken heart and a broken bone.

💜 💜 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on May 26, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

“He went to kiss me and I got scared, because I was still very much a prude,” Kelly told PEOPLE about her very first date ever.

“I leaned back and fell down three stairs onto the street, broke my wrist and ran away from him.”

20. Khloe Kardashian on that time that things got really weird.

"I met this guy in New York and we stayed connected as friends and then one time, I was on iChat, and IM with him, and a naked girl walks in the background and all of a sudden the computer just shuts, like stops," she recalled to E! Online.

"And then he texted me an hour later, like, ‘Sorry that was my sister,' and I was like, ‘uhhh.'"

Suddenly, the single life doesn't seem so bad.

Words by Lucy Wood

