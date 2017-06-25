Single AF

Courtney Act Got Her First Single AF Kiss, So Here's Her GIF Guide To Dating To Celebrate

Drag Race is the answer to everything

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 15:07

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

After all the shenanigans that kicked off with Jedward, six girls and a blindfold (ooh-err) in Stockholm,, it's time to jet over to Australia for a catch up with Courtney Act and Farrah Abraham.

With those two Queens causing chaos down under, there was always gonna be a LOT going on - but Courtney dropped a bombshell to her followers last night that we totally weren't expecting.

She's only gone and become the second or third, depending on if you count Jedward as one entity or two, to bag a cheeky snog as part of their Single AF quest.

A post shared by Courtney Act (@courtneyact) on

To kick off their Australian search in style, Farrah and Courtney threw a huge pool party last night at their swanky apartment and invited pretty much anyone who was single and ready to mingle. And also smokin' hot, obviously.

The boy-filled bash was clearly a big success because at one stage in the evening, Courtney had no choice but to hit Instagram to ask her followers for a bit of help with choosing which hot guy she should dedicate some time to.

God, life is so hard when you're Courtney Act.

But after sending the decision to the public vote (it's like X Factor but less Simon Cowell), Courtney settled her attention on a chap called Hayden.

They were wearing matching orange outfits, so you know it's meant to be.

We wouldn't blame you for thinking that the night ended with a cute selfie and a discussion about how much they both love citrus-coloured clothing, but nuh uh honey.

“There was one sweet boy in a matching orange sweater to my dress," Courtney revealed to her Snapchat followers.

"His name was Hayden. Yep, this cute boy called Hayden who… I messed up my lipstick with.

"Move over Jedward. I am a pashing powerhouse."

I mean... Are #Courrah slaying Australia or what? #MTVsingleAF

I mean... Are #Courrah slaying Australia or what? #MTVsingleAF

A post shared by MTV Single AF (@mtvsingleaf) on

Confirming that this is way more than just a kiss, Courtney added: “I asked him out on a date, and we’re gonna go do something tomorrow.”

So if that's not proof that we all need to be a little bit more Courtney Act when it comes to romance, then we don't know what does.

The Queen KNOWS how to make an impression, so to celebrate her awesome Single AF success, let's take a look at the essential Courtney Act GIF Guide to first dates.

When you're excited/nervous af because this is your first date in approximately ten thousand years.

When you remember that dating is actually a lot more effort than just watching Netflix with a bag of Doritos.

When you get all dressed up and realise that this is your peak hotness level.

When he tells you that you look great but you already know it.

 

When he starts talking about where things went wrong with his ex.

When you realise that you've actually managed to track down a nice guy in a sea of f**kboys.

When it becomes clear that he's kind hearted, a good communicator, ambitious and family orientated.

When you decide that tonight's the night.

When he texts you and says he doesn't really think it's going anywhere but would love to be friends.

And finally, when you get ready to spill the tea on the evening's events to your friends.

GOOD LUCK COURTNEY. Could it be the real deal?

Words by Lucy Wood

