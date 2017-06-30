Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

Fresh from her Single AF date (and looking all kinds of cute with pink space buns), Courtney Act went live for a chat with followers over on the @MTVSingleAF Instagram account. Which you should follow, obviously.

As well as introducing us all to the second tall, dark and handsome man to catch her attention on the show, Courtney took the time to deliver some AMAZING, educative sass to the masses.

When one viewer attempted to insult her drag queen status by branding Courtney as a ‘she-male’ (can you not), she was more than happy to school any gender trolls that happened to be watching.

Broadcasting alongside her Brazilian date Lucas, Courtney showcased some of the moves they learnt from their dance date and admitted that he’d given her a ‘tingle’, before addressing a slightly more serious topic in her usual slay-worthy style.

When called a ‘she-male’ in the comments of the video, Courtney calmly explained: “That term is offensive to many people.

“The correct term would be either drag queen, or if I lived as a woman it would be trans woman.”

Schooling further, Courtney said: “I am sometimes a boy, sometimes a girl. I identify as gender queer which means I don’t ned to identify to the stereotypes of male and female. I like boys and girls and everything in between.”

"I also feel it's my job to educate and to tell people the correct terms."

YAS Courtney, delivering educational realness for anyone who needs it.

Words by Lucy Wood