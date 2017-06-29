Single AF

Courtney Act Is Totes Inspired By Farrah Abraham's Brutal AF Dating Game

Farrah's one mean mama...

Michael Currell
Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 21:07

The Single AF search for "The One" took to the airwaves as Farrah Abraham and Courtney Act swung by an Australian radio station yesterday to broadcast an appeal for some smokin' hot Aussie blokes who might be interested in getting to know our celeb hotties a little bit better... Oi Oi! 

But our glamour queens have standards (obvs!) and these babes ain't giving their hearts to any old hunk as Ms. Abraham's demonstated by being brutal AF to potential Single AF suitors.

Oh the places we will go @courtneyact proud of you sister 🥂🛩🛥

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to MTV, our favourite fabulous drag act, Courtney told us the Teen Mom babe totally gave her dating goals, saying: "I was totally inspired by Farrah’s dating game. She was on fleek, just like dumping guys left, right and centre," before admitting: "Which was a little cruel."

MTV

As the pair drove back to their swanky Syndey pad to prepare to an evening's party, they reflected on the quality of totty responding to their radio station call to action.

"It was interesting," the Ru Paul's Drag Race star observered. "All the guys that called through were like labourers. Rugged guys."

MTV

And what's wrong with a rugged dude? Surely a chap like that would be a dream catch?

Not for Farrah. The 26-year-old wasn't shy in slaying the wannabes, saying: "They didn't know what they were doing." 

Ouch!

And talking about rugged guys, the American stunner said: "Been there, done that. What's next?"

MTV

WOW! This mom ain't messing around. #HARSH 

That leaves us wondering if anyone's gonna take Farrah's fancy? There's only one way to find out and that's by following all the rom-dramz on MTV's Single AF to find out if Cupid can find the right guy for our gorgous gals!

Stay up-to-date with all the celebs dates by checking out these EXCLUSIVE vids below: 

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

 

