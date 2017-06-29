Single AF

Has Edward Grimes Already Found The One On His Second Single AF Date?

He and Sabina are looking loved up

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Last night, the Jedward Love Hunt made some SERIOUS progress with a not-so-subtle shove in the right direction from a blindfolded snogging-based game. Always helpful.

John and Edward were both blindfolded 50 Shades style and presented with three lovely ladies each, to share a cheeky tash on and discover whether love at first kiss is actually a thing.

The twins then chose their fave snog of the bunch and the mystery lady was revealed for them to spend the rest of the evening with. But how did the dates go?

MTV UK

With a triple whammy of kisses done and dusted, John selected the lucky Emily (who REALLY went in on that kiss) as his date for the evening.

After a twin-on-two hot tub session in their very best short shorts to get to know each other a little better, Jedward hit Snapchat to fill in their followers on how things had gone during the date. 

John kicked things off, revealing the important details: “My date’s called Emily, she loves zoos and she loves animals which is a plus."

MTV UK

“Emily was absolutely great at kissing - I thought I was in a frickin’ movie.

“When they dropped their robes I knew we made the right choice…,” John spilled like some kind of Uber Lad.

After that quick slip of the halo, John added: “And they’ve got good hearts, that matters a lot, doesn’t it Edward?”

But despite being pretty chuffed at the chance to get Emily in the hot tub with him, John later decided that Emily just wasn’t The One - as she revealed to @MTVSingleAF followers once the date was over. Awkies.

“John said that I won’t be going to Paris,” Emily confirmed graciously.

“I’m not really disappointed or sad, it’s just a date. I did everything I could but I hope that some lucky girl out there might get the chance to go.

But while John remains on the Swedish quest for his dream girl, it looks like Edward might just have hit the jackpot with beautiful redhead Sabina, as he's already been proudly showing her off on social media.

Being ultimate boyfriend goals, Edward was seriously cute when he spoke about Sabina after their date, saying: “She doesn’t realise what a great girl she is. I can’t wait to get to know her more.

“She looks incredible, she kisses incredible. I’m mesmerised by my date… she’s f**king amazing.”

And in news that’ll make you want to chuck confetti all over the place and celebrate the magic of true love, the feeling is totally mutual too.

“My date with Edward was amazing, I could not be happier than I am right now,” Sabina revealed later on in the evening. 

“He was so sweet to me, I was so insecure about being in a hot tub but he was taking care of me.”

MTV UK

And now for the biggest news; Sabina is officially going on a second date with Edward, so we'd suggest she buys a beret and a baguette because Paris is looking pretty likely.

#Edina? Yep, we totally ship it.

Words by Lucy Wood

