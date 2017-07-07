Single AF

Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead

Of course

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 10:54

So far on Single AF Edward Grimes, the strong and silent type half of Jedward, has been the only celeb to have had a smooth ride on his journey to finding love.

While the rest have been left heartbroken, hated by their fellow castmates and even temporarily booted off the show for a little while, everything’s been going pretty well for Edward.

But last night Ed was left to face the brutal reality of love for the first time, as he was rudely stood up by his latest date and left to spend a magical evening with this horse instead.

What an uncomfortable GIF.

For his final date in Marbella, Edward was set to gallop off into the distance with his mystery dream lady, but instead of sweeping anyone off her feet in a whirlwind romance, he was left to sweep up the horse poo instead.

But this is Jedward we’re talking about, so it goes without saying that he made the best of it and got up close and personal with his new furry friend instead.

“They didn’t turn up, but look at this stunner,” Edward told @MTVSingle AF followers. "Look at those eyes, look at that natural beauty."

“We’ve hit it off, we’re just gonna get to know each other, maybe teach this one some English,” he said, before naming the horse John in tribute to his absent twin.

Things got pretty intimate too, with a little bit of neck licking and hair munching that we haven’t seen the likes of since Marnie and Casey were last in bed together.

Luckily, Edward’s pretty much sorted on the romance front already.

He instantly went weak at the knees for a Swedish girl named Sabina back in Stockholm, and was gutted to say goodbye to her to continue on his Single AF journey.

MTV UK

So Sabina, even though Edward’s horse date got a little bit frisky with the tongue action, we reckon you can probably get packing for Paris without too much worry.

We're guessing any Jedward fans out there might be slightly heartbroken to realise that an actual horse has kissed Edward's neck before you have. Agh, life is so unfair.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

