Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF (For Now) Thanks To A Lost Passport

Probably should have checked that tbh

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:13

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

It’s only Day 2 of MTV’s brand new show Single AF, and already we’ve had some major beef kicking off between the contestants, a potential cast love story blossoming AND literally so much kissing that we can’t keep up.

But in maybe the biggest news so far, we’re already a man down.

YouTuber Elliot Crawford has now left the show, after a whole passport-related disaster that no one can quite believe. Agh.

let's do this.

A post shared by elliot crawford (@elliot_crawford) on

The drama all kicked off yesterday afternoon when Elliot took to Snapchat to share some fairly terrible news, admitting that he’d only gone and left his black backpack on the seat of a taxi. Cool.

“Realistically, Crawford’s lost his passport, and I’m going to Australia today. You need a passport to go to Australia,” he contemplated in a very cool, calm and collected way considering the potential nightmare.

While this wouldn’t be ideal at the best of times, the bag also happened to go missing just five hours before Elliot was due to hop on a flight to Australia, where he’d be kicking off his search for true love on Single AF alongside Farrah Abraham and Courtney Act.

So here's the gig. @farrah__abraham and I are on our way to Australia but @elliot_crawford is stuck in London cause he lost his passport. We will be your Wing-Women, Elli, and find you a lovely Aussie girl worthy of coming to live with us all in Paris!

It didn’t take long for Elliot to realise that this whole scenario really wasn’t looking too good, so he hit Twitter to launch a nationwide #WillElliotMakeIt #PrayForElliot campaign, encouraging his subscribers to find that bloody bag.

“I also forgot to mention it’s got my laptop in it, my Versace chain and my Beats…” he added casually. Oh good.

But sadly, 24 hours later and there’s still no sign of the black Puma backpack of doom, meaning that Elliot’s quest for romance has come to an unexpected early end.

For now, Elliot has left the show to continue his life as single, passport-less man - but you never know what Cupid might have up his sleeve in the future.

Fingers crossed he makes a return soon.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

