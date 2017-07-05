Single AF

Single AF: Elliot Crawford And John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson For Being Blocked By Marnie Simpson

Poor Casey Johnson is having a bit of a rough time. He’s just jetted back from the other side of the world after a romantic few days with Marnie Simpson, and now he’s facing heartbreak before Cupid’s even finished with him.

Marns has gone and blocked his number after finding out that he kissed another girl on his latest Single AF date, but luckily he’s got new best pals, John Grimes and Elliot Crawford over in Milan to make him feel better.

You might think they’d be giving Casey a shoulder to cry on after being pied by Marns… But nah, they’re just rinsing him for it instead.

Having touched down in Milan to see that Marnie has blocked Casey for his lad behaviour on the date, John was quick to make light of the slightly awkward situation. 

“This guy’s a baby, crying his soul out,” John told @MTVSingleAF followers about Casey, before bursting into a pretty solid impression of him with: “Mer mer mer, Marnie blocked me, wah wah wah.”

Meanwhile, Elliot got a little bit more in depth about what really went down after he and Casey returned from their double date back in London, and revealed what actually lead to Marnie making the bold move to block her Single AF bae.

“We all had a little discussion about mine and Casey’s date this morning,” Elliot spilled.

“Casey took Marnie aside and told her about the kiss. I told the others about the kiss because they were all wondering what was going on. And she hit the fan.”

We think he means either she hit the roof, or shit hit the fan. Marnie hitting the fan would be a very different outcome altogether.

“She wasn’t happy,” Elliot went on to explain. “She started getting very livid at me even though it was obviously Casey that did it.

“We got over that, it’s alright, I think they’re okay, but I think it’s good that we’re going to have some space from that now.”

So they might have spent the majority of the time in Italy laughing at Casey for the giant Marnie-shaped pie in his face, but dates with three beautiful Italian ladies will probably sort things out for the boys. Look away now, Marns.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

