Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

YAAAAAAS GUYS! Srsly - how amaze was brand new MTV show Single AF last night?! Actually already obsessed. Oops.

Our celeb singletons were thrown straight into the deep end by Cupid via smart phone and sent on some RAUNCHY AF dates - Jedward certainly had a lot of... fun!

One thing we can't stop thinking about is how our gal Charlotte Crosby absolutely KILLED her voiceover game. We are bursting with pride. #QUEEN.

Taking to Twitter last night, Charl was quick to write: "GUYS! @MTVSingleAF starts in 45mins and I had the GREAT PLEASURE to voiceover the whole series... so make sure you tune in ITS HILARE."

She's certainly not wrong. If you want a show with all.the.feels for all.the.occasions, Single AF is legit made for you.

It's not just us who are super stoked for our Geordie gal and her super success. The one and only BEAUT BABE Courtney Act had some tweeting to do herself, posting: "I love @Charlottegshore’s commentary on #MTVSingleAF." Simple and to the point. We just love our MTV fam tbh.

We've even had a TIRADE of tweets from you guys - this is like a Charlotte love-fest and we are so feelin' it!

@TheRealMissNatz tweeted: "@Charlottegshore you’re a fab voiceover on #MTVSingleAF very funny but if there’s another series you should be on it as well as narrate!"

@MissEmskiRowlez couldn't help but agree: "They picked the right person to voice over the single AF @Charlottegshore coz you crack me up."

Nailed it. Obvs break ups are never easy, and after her shock-split from Stephen Bear, we're hoping this is will be a positive new start #SLAAAAY.

