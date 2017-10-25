Single AF

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

Don't miss brand new Single AF, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 15:04

YAAAAAAS GUYS! Srsly - how amaze was brand new MTV show Single AF last night?! Actually already obsessed. Oops. 

Our celeb singletons were thrown straight into the deep end by Cupid via smart phone and sent on some RAUNCHY AF dates - Jedward certainly had a lot of... fun!

One thing we can't stop thinking about is how our gal Charlotte Crosby absolutely KILLED her voiceover game. We are bursting with pride. #QUEEN.

SEE JEDWARD HAVE A SAUCEY SNOG-OFF ON THEIR FIRST SINGLE AF DOUBLE DATE:

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Taking to Twitter last night, Charl was quick to write: "GUYS! @MTVSingleAF starts in 45mins and I had the GREAT PLEASURE to voiceover the whole series... so make sure you tune in ITS HILARE."

She's certainly not wrong. If you want a show with all.the.feels for all.the.occasions, Single AF is legit made for you. 

It's not just us who are super stoked for our Geordie gal and her super success. The one and only BEAUT BABE Courtney Act had some tweeting to do herself, posting: "I love @Charlottegshore’s commentary on #MTVSingleAF." Simple and to the point. We just love our MTV fam tbh. 

We've even had a TIRADE of tweets from you guys - this is like a Charlotte love-fest and we are so feelin' it! 

@TheRealMissNatz tweeted: "@Charlottegshore you’re a fab voiceover on #MTVSingleAF very funny but if there’s another series you should be on it as well as narrate!" 

@MissEmskiRowlez couldn't help but agree: "They picked the right person to voice over the single AF @Charlottegshore coz you crack me up."

Nailed it. Obvs break ups are never easy, and after her shock-split from Stephen Bear, we're hoping this is will be a positive new start #SLAAAAY.

Check out the FULL FIRST EPISODE of Single AF here:

Don't miss brand new Single AF, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Latest News

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

101 Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy Instantly

Julia Michaels appears on TRL in New York City, October 2017

Julia Michaels Performs Incredible New Single 'Worst In Me'

Best of Halloween Fashion For The Creep Obsessed

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

Guys Try On Sexy Halloween Costumes For Women

Gemma Collins Set To Follow In Megan McKenna's Footsteps With A Singing Career?

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performing the Pepsi Halftime show at the 2004 Super Bowl

Janet Jackson Not Banned From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Olly Alexander of Years &amp; Years performs on stage at Brighton Pride Festival on August 5, 2017 in Brighton, England

Years & Years Debut New Song 'Hypnotised' For H&M

Ferne McCann Reportedly In Talks To Film Birth For 'Warts And All' Reality Show

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Harry Styles’ Necker Island Antics Have Finally Been Revealed By Richard Branson Himself

Khalid

Khalid Celebrates 'American Teen' Going Platinum in the US on Twitter

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Demi Lovato at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato Says She Isn't Sorry About Hooking Up With Her Exes

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Were Spotted Hanging Out Together

More From Single AF

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Watch The Full Episode

Single AF

Single AF 101 | HOWAY! Marnie And Casey's Breakfast Flanter

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 2

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 7

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 1

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 5

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 6

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 3

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Full Episode: Part 4

Single AF

Single AF 101 | WHY AYE! Marnie Gets Heart-Eyed Over First Date Harry

Single AF

Single AF 101 | BUZZIN! Farrah Faces Her First Flirty Date

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time